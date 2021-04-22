Ponniyin Selvan Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far Movierulz

The meaning of the film name Ponniyin Selvan is The Son of the Ponni. It is a Tamil historical drama film.

The film Ponniyin Selvan will be released in the Tamil language, and the budget of the film Ponniyin Selvan is 500 Crores INR.

Ponniyin Selvan:

The story of the film Ponniyin Selvan is set in ADs 900 and 950. It is based on a historical novel named Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel, and B. Jeyamohan did the screenplay of the film Ponniyin Selvan.

Mani Ratnam directed the film Ponniyin Selvan, and Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran produced it.

A. R. Rahman gave the music in the film Ponniyin Selvan. Ravi Varman did the cinematography, and A. Sreekar Prasad edited it.

The film Ponniyin Selvan was made under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Let’s discuss the release date of the film Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan Release Date:

The film Ponniyin Selvan will be released in 2022. The exact release date of the film Ponniyin Selvan is not revealed yet. As we get any update about the release date of Ponniyin Selvan, we will add it here. The cast of the film Ponniyin Selvan is officially announced.

Let’s discuss the cast of the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan Cast:

Vikram as Adhitha Karikalan Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan Jayaram as Azhwarkadiyan Nambi Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandhini and Mandakini Devi Trisha as Kundhavai Vikram Prabhu as Sendhan Amudhan Prabhu as Anirudha Brahmarayar Shalini Aishwarya Lekshmi as Poonguzhali Sobhita Dhulipala R. Sarathkumar Prakash Raj Rahman Kishore Ashwin Kakumanu Arjun Chidambaram Nizhalgal Ravi Riyaz Khan Lal as Thirukoviloor Mannan Malayamaan Mohan Raman Balaji Sakthivel Sara Arjun Master Raghavan

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan Trailer:

The shooting of the film Ponniyin Selvan is going on, and the trailer of the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan is not released yet.

