Movierulz is a public torrent that uploads pirated movies and tv series online. They upload Hollywood, Bollywood, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies. Once you open the website, you will be able to see a range of options. Firstly, in the plethora of options the site provides you, you can choose from the feature, what language you may want to see—Hollywood, Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu feature.

Further, as we go, we may find an option each for Hollywood, Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu, all arranged according to the years. There are two extra options for people who seek a dubbed version of any movie, may it be Hindi, Tamil or Telugu. Another option to the rightmost dialogue box, called option, helps us to find Bengali and Punjabi Movies. In each dialogue box, the movies chronologically segregated in descending order. This site is very organized and very possible. The film can be searched alphabetically. From 0-9 and the alphabets individually can be searched.

In a separate dialogue box, we can search by the plethora of the genres provided to us. Action, animation, adventure, biography, comedy, crime, documentary, drama, family, fantasy, film-noir, game show, history, horror, music, musical, mystery, news, reality show, romance, sci-fi, sports, talk- show, thriller, war and western and various genres can be found here.

Steps to download or watch online movies and tv series from Movierulz:

Open the website www.movierulz.com. Search for the movie you want to see from the lucid interface of the website. Once you click on the movie, a new webpage will be created. Two options can be seen below the movie poster, “DOWNLOAD” and “WATCH ONLINE.” Whether you desire to watch a movie or just download it, make sure you have a third party software like Utorrent, to facilitate the procedure of downloading the video. You have a list of different torrent links, in case one does not work, you can use another one.

Movierulz Alternative sites

Sometimes you can encounter inevitable glitches. Due to which you may find that movierulz.com is temporarily unavailable. Following is the list that you can follow to find a working website of movierulz.

3movierulz.sx Movierulz.me Movierulz.professional Movierulz. us Movierulz.ol Movierulz.vip Movierulz.ml Movierulz.cov Movierulz.nh Movierulz.com

How to unblock Movierulz?

You need to use VPN software that you can install on your pc, phone, or tablet. You can watch a few youtube videos, and you can install them as instructed.

In case you are searching for an alternative site for movierulz, then the following are the best options you can go-to.

1337x

This is a beautiful interfaced webpage for people who are searching for the latest movies and tv series. This site is the most varied concerning the videos found here—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bollywood and Hollywood recent movies and tv-series.

The lucid layout of 1337x makes it easier to trace the latest movies and tv series by following the icons “POPULAR TODAY,” “POPULAR THIS WEEK,” “TRENDING TODAY” and “TOP 100 THIS MONTH”.

What to do when 1337x is blocked?

When 1337x is blocked, you have two choices left. One, switch to the proxy sites, and second, switch to the mirrors. Here is a list of both in case you get caught up.

Best proxy sites for 1337x

1337x.st

1337x.cc

1337x.unblocker.cc

1337x.ws

1337x.unblocker.app

1337x.unblocker.bet

Best mirror sites for 1337x

1337x.torrentzmirror.org

1337x-to.prox1.inf

1337x-to.prox.space

1337x.unblockall.xyz

1337x.unblocker.win

How to watch/ download from 1337x?

Once you have tried one of the above proxies, you will see the user-friendly interface, as said above. Tap on the desired movie or tv- series you want to watch. On the next webpage, you will see two options, one “DOWNLOAD” and other “WATCH ONLINE.”

Blinkbox.com

It can be downloaded for pc and android. You can purchase and rent a movie and watch it instantly. This app was founded by 2006, and this is a pay-as-you- watch entertainment.

If you rent a movie or tv-series, it expires after 30 days. Once you begin watching the video or tv-series, it is valid for up to 48 hours. You can watch it on two devices.

Once you buy it, this is yours forever. You can add up to five devices and enjoy them.

It is cheaper than Netflix, although you don’t have to pay for it monthly, you buy what you want to watch.

It is compatible with pretty much all devices ranging from Apple iPhone to iPad, Gaming consoles, and works perfectly well with P.C. and Mac.

Are you an Android phone owner, then it works perfectly as well as with an Android tablet.

How do I sign-up for Blinkbox?

You can even find it in the app store or if you want to sign- up online—open website of www.blinkbox.com (Talk Talk T.V.). Tap on the blue icon, “SIGN UP HERE.” Create an account. Write your payment details. You can switch between your Visa, Maestro, and Mastercard, all the above are accepted. You are all set to roam in the various categories now at your dispense.

CONS: BLINKBOX IS ONLY AVAILABLE IN EU.

India4movies.com

This is a public torrent site where you can find films of different languages. Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, and dubbed movies along with Hollywood and Bollywood Recent movies and tv-series.

You either download the movies and the tv-series or watch them online. Although, while streaming online, the quality of the video will be compromised if your internet connection isn’t fast enough.

In case you meet a block while watching it online, you can try the following site, and you can stream perfectly well:

Watchvideo.us

You can download the movies directly or via third-party software like UTorrent.

Amazon Prime Video

Like Blinkbox, this too is available for pc, mac and android phones. Similarly, you have to pay to watch movies. Unlike Netflix or Blinkbox, you pay once a year for Amazon Prime. It is straightforward to use Amazon Prime as your payment is automated every year, either you use your debit or credit card. So once you pay for amazon prime either monthly or yearly, you get original music and excellent video along with it. Prime reading and early access to offers and deals, along with a vast range of Indian movies of different languages.

Payment schemes are of two types, firstly, and you can pay 999 per year for an annual payment or just 129 per month.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime?

Go to amazon.com. Click on the “AMAZON PRIME” and pay via the desired method, either you can use a debit card or even your credit card. Since Amazon is user friendly, you can also use U.P.I. Plan to ease your transaction. Click on the option “SIGN UP,” and you have to connect the preferred banking route for the automated payment. You can watch Amazon Prime Video on your PC, Mac, or even on your android phone. You have to download the app from the play store or directly from the amazon website. The movies can be browsed with ease, tv and films are then further divided according to the language. You can download the movie, and you want to watch and watch it offline later on. The quality of the video can be regulated, unlike Netflix, where you cannot switch the quality of the video or even necessary details while watching the movie, tv-series, or any show. Amazon Prime can be used in over 200 countries.

Netflix

Well, this is the most talked-about thing among movie and tv-series watchers. You get a variety of languages to choose from. More than 200 countries’ movies are uploaded here, and you can not only see films and tv-series, but also you can have an option for children where they can choose anything from children’s movies to episodes or even shows. Watch anytime, anywhere, and you can cancel your subscription anytime you want. You can download anything you want to see. Watch it on the go. This streaming service has a wide range of genres, from award-winning movies, documentaries, comedies to thriller, romance, drama, and horror.

There is a subscription plan for everyone which can fit them appropriately.

You can find Netflix Originals, which are exclusively found on Netflix and only a click away from you.

There are no extra charges or even advertisements to interrupt your experience.

Subscription plans.

Premium plan – You pay 799 every month, and you get your movies in H.D. and Ultra H.D. You can watch your video on your laptop or even pair it up with your tv. If you are going somewhere, you can watch movies and tv-series on your tablet or your phone. You can watch unlimited films and tv programs. You can cancel your subscription anytime you feel like.

The best thing about Premium is that when you want a family-friendly entertainment that you can share with your family, this plan is just the right one for you. Why? You can share your project with family members and your friends. Netflix Premium plan allows you to watch four screens at the same time. That is, four people can watch anything on Netflix at the same time.

Standard Plan- You have to pay 649 each month, and you get all your movies in H.D., and you can cancel the subscription anytime. However, you don’t get Ultra H.D., and only two people can watch Netflix at the same time. Apart from that, everything is similar as compared to Premium, which is countless films and tv programs, and you can watch it on your phone, tablet, your P.C., or even your tv!

Basic Plan- So, basically, this is a medium-range plan which is very similar to the standard one. Except, you either get to watch your movies or tv series in H.D. or Ultra H.D. Also, screen time is restricted to only one person. If you want to watch Netflix and pay less indeed, then do watch the last plan.

Mobile Plan – As the name suggests, it is basically for mobiles. The only thing that is different between Basic and Mobile is that Basic Plan enables you to watch Netflix on a laptop, whereas in the Mobile plan, you have to stick to your phone screens. Your screen time is one at a time, similar to basic. You get your idea at 129 each month, and you can cancel it anytime, or even upgrade your plan anytime.

The best pick is either a Mobile plan and a Premium plan. Worth it.

How to sign up for Netflix?

Click on the website https://www.netflix.com/in/. Tap on the top right corner, the webpage, “SIGN IN.” You would require to enter your email address and click on “ENTER.” Enter on the password and then select “CONTINUE.” You have to choose from a secure payment method, which is either your Debit card or your Credit card, to activate the account. Once you have your account activated, you will get a month free if this your first time, and from the next month, the automated payments will commence.

YESMOVIES

This is an online platform to watch movies and tv series online. This streaming site helps us to watch Bollywood movies, TV-series, and other indie movies, along with Hollywood movies. Since Yesmovies is a free online platform; hence it is dangerous to watch online videos, you might have the risk of getting your laptop or pc, virus.

Yes, movies provide us with a wide range of videos of genres like action, crime, documentaries, war, kungfu, mythological, romance, animation, psychological, sitcom, thriller, horror, sport, and adventure. This site gives us movies from various countries like Asia, Taiwan, United States, Korea, and other European countries. You can search from top IMBd, tv-series, and cinema.

Yesmovies has a mobile app, you can watch movies online, and it can be downloaded from the play store app. The quality of the film is excellent as the site is illegal. You can choose over 9000 different movies. You can even download videos from as the interface of the site is user-friendly.

To start using the site, click on the following link, and you are good to go. https://yesmovies.mom/movies/

Zeemasti.com

This site directly introduces you to five options like masala, desi, and Indian tv. This site isn’t very trustworthy, but you can give a try and download the movies whichever you like to see. Tap on the following website, and you will be able to see the options. http://ww12.zeemasti.com/

Bigflix.com

Bigflix is very reasonable as you can try it for 1 rupee for the first month. You can even opt for 50 rupees for Premium. You can decide for free the first month, and then the amounts just deducted from your account. With Premium, you can watch Bigflix over IOS, android, and web.

HOW TO SIGN-UP FOR BIGFLIX?

Go to the website https://bigflix.com/. In the top right corner, you will find a red icon, “SIGN IN.” You need to proceed using your bank details and add your debit card or credit card so that the automated transaction can be done.

Although there are specific cons to this app, you might face difficulties in canceling your subscription, and the interface isn’t beautiful for the people who have already experienced the world of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Popcornflix

https://www.popcornflix.com/pages/discover/d/movies if you tap on the link, you will enter into the home of Popcornflix. It is considered to be one of the best sites to watch movies, tv-programs online, and even download it. You have to make an account to enjoy this. Popcornflix is legal and safe for your computer. This site divides the latest arrival to the popular movies, and you can even stream tv- series online.

How to sign-up?

You have to sign-up, and once you are done doing so, you can easily watch movies online, and this site supports ads.

Vimeo

This is an online platform that has various plans for you to choose so that you watch movies, tv-series, and shows according to your requirement. You need to sign-up with your Google account or Facebook. You can enjoy 30 days of free subscriptions.

Premium Plan

You have to pay $75 per year, and you get to live to stream and 7TB total storage, and you get unlimited live viewers.

Business Plan

No weekly limits at $50 per year and 5TB total storage, along with ten team members with whom you can share your details.

Pro Plan

There is a limit of 20 G.B. per month and 1 T.B. every year along with access to the accounts that extend to 3 team members. All this at the cost of $20 per year.

Plus Plans

You get a limitation of 5 G.B. per week and 250 GB per year only limited to a single user, and the cost is only $7 per year.

Hotstar

This is an Indian internet website, and this website shows all the tv-shows, movies, and over 17 different languages. This site is safe, although specific videos or features will open with Premium features. You need to pay for that feature. This app can even be downloaded from the play store or also can be accessed online.

How To login?

Go to the link https://www.hotstar.com/in. Tap on the above link and tap on the option “Login.” You need to give your phone number, or email address, or even Facebook to login or sign up. To avail of the premium plan, you need to add your debit card and credit card so that the automated pay can be done on their own.

There is a wide variety from which you can choose your movie or tv-shows. Even news and sports that can be available in various languages.

Sony crackle

Owned by SONY and you can find many full-length movies, although there are few ads that you have to bear. Although the videos are high quality and it is worth trying. You can also find it in play stores and as well as online.

If you are looking for other alternatives, less legal, then the following is a list of such sites. However, these sites may or may not be accessible at times.

Freshsongs.com

You can download songs, movies, and tv-series, but this site isn’t very trustworthy.

Movrush.com

Hulu

Bdindex.net

Moviesnow.co

Moovyshoovy.com

It is a public torrent site that is ten years old. It is safe to browse movies and tv-series and watch it online.

HOW SAFE IS IT TO USE MOVIERULZ?

According to Copyright Act 1957, it is illegal to watch online or to download anything from such sites. Although, you can add it to your bookmark. According to this Act, you are watching movies online via pirated sites like Filmywap, mkvcage, or Klwap, or places like that. Sites like this use proxy sites to stay alive, one can use a third party like Utorrent. On the first day of the release day the films of every language from Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Punjabi.

IS MOVIERULZ LEGAL?

No, it is not legal. Due to its high quality of movies that are released on the websites even before the release dates of the film, this site uploads pirated versions of the movie. It is a punishable offense to watch or also download from the above websites. Under Corruption At, India has taken measures to make sure the defaulters are behind the bar for at least five years. Third-party software facilitating these defiant sites will be persecuted as well.

DISCLAIMER

According to Copyright Act 1987, this site does not intend to encourage you to join the pirated platform for watching movies online or download them. Any act of possessing such materials likes clips or pictures of the film, is a punishable offense. Possessing such documents can lead to serving five years of jail. This article is written with the purpose of only reading and don’t intend to provoke any such unlawful activity. Be a responsible citizen.