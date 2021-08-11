Paul Walkers’s Daughter Meadow Announces Her Engagement To Louis Thornton

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter, named Meadow Walker, recently announced her engagement to Louis Thornton.

She took to her social media in order to flaunt her engagement ring. She shared a photo of a ring on her finger on Instagram.

Meadow Walker is 22 years old model, and she recently confirmed her relationship with actor Louis Thornton Allan on Instagram.

Meadow Walker is the daughter of late actor Paul Walker. She was born on 4th November 1998. She was born in Northern California, California, United States.

Meadow Walker is a rising supermodel star. She has worked with many brands such as Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, etc. Recently, Meadow Walker posted a video on Instagram, and it clearly shows a ring on her finger.

Meadow Walker is in a relationship with Louis Thornton-Allan. He is a British-American actor, model, entrepreneur, and Instagram personality from Milton Keynes, England.

Louis Thornton-Allan is best known as the partner of Meadow Walker. Louis Thornton-Allan is 23-24 years old. He was born in Milton Keynes, England.

She is currently residing in New York City, United States. He is a graduate, and his net worth is around 1 to 2 Million USD.

According to HITC, Louis Thornton-Allan is studying in Stella Adler Studio of Acting, located in New York City. He is an avid social media user.

Louis Thornton-Allan has posted snippets from his modeling gigs on social media – Instagram. Meadow is similar to her father, Paul Walker. She keeps her personal life guarded against the public.

Now, the timeline of the relationship of a young couple is unclear. Recently, Louis Thornton-Allan shared a picture where they can be seen locking eyes with each other.

He captioned the post – Best Friend. In that post, Meadow Walker commented – My Love. She also shared her love with her boyfriend by sharing a video of her caressing the cheeks of Allan. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

