Britney Spears Talks About Plans to Leave Social Media

Recently, Britney Spears said that she is planning to leave social media because it spreads negativity. She is quitting social media because some news outlets are trying to spread horrible and mean lies about her.

So, because of this, Britney Spears is about to leave social media. Generally, Britney Spears less often uses the social media platform Instagram in order to keep their followers updated about her daily life.

Britney Spears is a famous singer. Recently, Britney Spears said that she will leave social media. She also added that she found some news outlets that are trying to spread some horrible lies about her in between her conservatorship battle.

Britney Spears does not want it, so she makes the decision to quit social media. Recently, Britney Spears posted a video of herself on Instagram, making an avocado toast, and in that, she announced that she would soon post less on Instagram.

Later, she also said lyrics of Selena Gomez and wrote that In a system where she is feeling hopeless for so long, and at least she has a platform to share.

She also wrote lyrics of the famous singer Selena Gomez, and after that, Selena Gomez replied, that Love You, Britney Spears, You are Welcome to Come Cook With Me Any Time.

Recently, Britney Spears filed a plea in order to move up her hearing date. She does it in order to remove her father as her main conservator.

She requested to move up the date at least as 23rd August. The original date of the hearing was 29th September 2021.

According to The New York Times, Judge Brenda Penny denied the plea. The order of Judge Penny on Monday denies the request of Mr. Rosengart. The request gets denied because Mr. Rosengart did not provide a reason.

The application to move up the date was denied without prejudice. It means that it could be filed again with additional evidence.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.