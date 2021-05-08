Panic Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Panic is a young adult drama television series. The series Panic is based on the novel titled Panic by Lauren Oliver. It was released in 2014.

The series Panic is set to release on the famous OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Read the complete article to get the details about the series Panic.

Panic Release on Amazon Prime Video

There are 47 seniors. They all are just graduated, and they all participate in a competition. It will help them to escape the small town which they all live in.

But the rules of the competition changes and it becomes more difficult to leave their hometown. Lauren Oliver created the series Panic.

It was executively produced by Jeff Kirschenbaum, Lauren Oliver, Joe Roth, and Adam Schroeder. The series Panic was made under Amazon Studios, Glasstown Entertainment, and Roth – Kirschenbaum Films. Amazon Studios distributed the series Panic.

The series Panic was directed by Leigh Janiak. Let’s talk about the cast of the upcoming series Panic.

Panic Cast:

Olivia Welch as Heather Nill Mike Faist as Dodge Mason Jessica Sula as Natalie Williams Ray Nicholson as Ray Hall Enrique Murciano as Sheriff Cortez Camron Jones as Bishop Mason Jordan Elsass as Tyler Young Bonnie Bedelia as Anne Moira Kelly as Laura Kean Nancy McKeon as Jessica Mason Rachel Bay Jones as Sherri Nill Bryce Cass as Adam Lyons Tatiana Roberts as Shawna Kenny Kerri Medders as Ruby Anne McDonough Tate Panovich as Myra Campbell

Let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming series Panic.

Panic Release Date:

The series Panic will be released on 28th May 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The complete shooting of the series Panic was started in late October 2019 in Texas. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series Panic.

Panic Trailer:

The trailer of the series Panic is not released yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

