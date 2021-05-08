Solos Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

Solos is a Sci-Fi anthology and drama tv series. It will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

There is no update about the second season of the series Solos. Maybe Solos Season 2 will announce after the release of the first season. Let’s get all the details about the series Solos.

Solos Released on Amazon Prime Video

The series Solos includes human nature. It states that we all are connected to each other with the shared experiences.

The series Solos was created and written by David Weil. It was directed by David Weil, Sam Taylor – Johnson, and Zach Braff. David Weil, Sam Taylor – Johnson, and Laura Lancaster were the executive producers of the series Solos.

The series Solos was produced by Marc Sondheimer and Pixie Wespiser. The series Solos was made under Amazon Studios. Amazon Prime Video will distribute the series Solos.

There will be a total of seven episodes in the series Solos. The title of each episode has not been announced yet. It was written by David Weil, Tori Sampson, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

The shooting of the series Solos was started on 9th October 2020, and it was completed on 19th November 2020. It was started in Manhattan Beach, California.

Let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming series Solos.

Solos Release Date:

The series Solos will be released on 21st May 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. All seven episodes will be released on the same day, 21st May 2021.

As we get any updates about the series Solos, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Solos.

Solos Cast:

Morgan Freeman as Stuart Anne Hathaway as Leah Helen Mirren as Peg Uzo Aduba as Sasha Anthony Mackie as Tom Constance Wu as Jenny Dan Stevens as Otto Nicole Beharie as Nera

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Solos.

Solos Trailer:

The trailer of the series Solos is not released yet. If we get any update about it, we will mention it here.

Solos arrives May 21 with a message: We are never truly alone. Every episode features an inspiring performance from one actor and reminds us that even in our most isolated moments, we are all connected. Intrigued? Thought so. Keep reading👇 pic.twitter.com/BoV5dxYvVc — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 19, 2021

