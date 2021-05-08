Undone Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

Undone Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

Undone is a comedy-drama television series. It is an American animated series. The second season of the series Undone is officially confirmed.

It was renewed by the Amazon Prime Video in November 2019. The series Undone is the first Amazon animated series. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Undone.

Undone Season 2 Release by the Amazon Prime Video

The series Undone follows the story of Alma. It displays the elastic nature of reality with a unique character named Alma.

She wants to find out the actual truth behind the death of her father. It is a psychological drama series that includes comedy, drama, mystery, and adult animation.

The story of Season 1 will be continued in Season 2. Raphel Bob – Waksberg and Kate Purdy created the series Undone.

Hisko Hulsing directed the series Undone. Amie Doherty was the composer in the series Undone. There are eight episodes in the series Undone Season 1. Each episode has a unique title.

It includes The Crash, The Hospital, Handheld Blackjack, Moving the Keys, Alone in This, Prayers and Visions, The Wedding, and That Halloween Night.

Undone Season 1 was written by Kate Purdy, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Lauren Otero, Joanna Calo, and Elijah Aron.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and Tommy Pallotta were the executive producers of the series Undone.

Nick Ferreiro did the cinematography of the series Undone. The series Undone was made under The Tornante Company, Boxer vs. Raptor, Submarine Amsterdam, and Hive House Project.

Let’s talk about the release date of Undone Season 2.

Undone Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Undone Season 2 is not announced yet. We can expect Undone Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022.

Undone Season 1 was released on 13th September 2019 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the series Undone will also be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Let’s see the expected cast of Undone Season 2.

Undone Season 2 Cast:

Rosa Salazar as Alma Winograd-Diaz Angelique Cabral as Becca Winograd-Diaz Constance Marie as Camila Diaz Siddharth Dhananjay as Sam Daveed Diggs as Tunde Bob Odenkirk as Jacob Winograd Kevin Bigley as Reed Hollingsworth John Corbett as Layton Hollingsworth Jeanne Tripplehorn as Beth Hollingsworth Sheila Vand as Farnaz Tyler Posey as Father Miguel Brad Hall as Charlie

Undone Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Undone Season 2 is not launched yet. We have mentioned the trailer of Undone Season 1 below.

