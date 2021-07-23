Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Orange Is the New Black is an American tv series. The series Orange Is the New Black includes comedy, crime, and drama.

The series Orange Is the New Black has received a great response from the audience. The seventh season of the series Orange Is the New Black was announced as the final season of the series.

But it seems that there will be one more season of the series Orange Is the New Black. Because all fans of the series Orange Is the New Black are eagerly waiting for the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black.

So, we expect that the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black will soon be announced. Maybe the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black will also receive a great response from the audience.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8:

The series Orange Is the New Black is full of comedy and drama. The series Orange Is the New Black has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Maybe the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black will soon be confirmed. The seventh season of the series Orange Is the New Black was announced in February 2016.

There is no update about the production of the series Orange Is the New Black Season 8. If we get any update about the production of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently.

The series Orange Is the New Black features the reality of the life-changing prison. At that time, Piper Chapman has sentenced jail for a year and a half for the crime of transporting drug money to an ex-girlfriend.

The series Orange Is the New Black has received many awards and nominations. The series Orange Is the New Black has received Primetime Emmy Award, Primetime Creative Art Emmy Award, Producers Guild of America Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Television Critics Associations Award, ALMA Award, American Film Institute Award, ASCAP Music Award, Artios Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award, Dorian Award, GLAAD Media Award, Gold Derby Award, Satellite Award, People’s Choice Award, Peabody Award, etc.

The series Orange Is the New Black was nominated for Screenwriters Choice Awards, Online Film and Television Association Awards, IGN Awards, Hollywood Music in Media Awards, Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, Crime Thriller Awards, Black Reel Awards, American Cinema Editors Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, Grammy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, British Academy Television Awards, etc.

No announcement has been made about the plot of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black. We expect that the story of the series Orange Is the New Black will be continued in the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black.

If we get any update about the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black, we will add it here.

The series Orange Is the New Black was created by Jenji Kohan. The series Orange Is the New Black is based on a 2010 memoir titled Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison by Piper Kerman.

The series Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling, Michael Harney, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Selenis Leyva, Dascha Polanco, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Laura Gomez, Dale Soules, Laura Prepon, Michelle Hurst, Jason Biggs, Danielle Brooks, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Nick Sandow, Samira Wiley, Lea DeLaria, Jessica Pimentel, Matt Peters, and Alysia Reiner.

Regina Spektor composed the theme music in the series Orange Is the New Black. The opening theme of the series Orange Is the New Black is You’ve Got Time by Regina Spektor.

Scott Doherty, Gwendolyn Sanford, and Brandon Jay are the composers in the series Orange Is the New Black.

There is no update about the cast of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black. We expect that the main cast of the series Orange Is the New Black will return in the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black.

If we get any update about the cast of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black, we will add it here.

The series Orange Is the New Black was executively produced by Jenji Kohan, Sara Hess, Lisa Vinnecour, Mark A. Burley, Liz Friedman, Tara Herrmann, and Neri Kyle Tannenbaum.

The series Orange Is the New Black was produced by Neri Kyle Tannenbaum. The series Orange Is the New Black was shot in New York.

The length of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black varies between 51 to 93 minutes. Ludovic Littee, Yaron Orbach, Michael Trim, Wylda Bayron, William Newell, Vanja Cernjul, Manuel Billeter, David M. Dunlap, and Andrew Voegeli did the cinematography of the series Orange Is the New Black.

The series Orange Is the New Black was edited by William Turro, Michael Stern, Tim Boettcher, Jennifer Hatton, Liza Cardinale, Shannon Mitchell, Amy M. Fleming, W. Kale Whorton, James A. Brewer, and Rockie Stephens.

Each season of the series Orange Is the New Black contains 13 episodes. There is no news or update about the number of episodes in the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black.

We expect that the series Orange Is the New Black Season 8 will include a total of 13 episodes like previous seasons. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The series Orange Is the New Black is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. It seems that if the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black is confirmed, maybe it will arrive on the same OTT platform Netflix.

At the end of the seventh season of the series Orange Is the New Black, we have seen that Pennsatucky dies because of her overdose.

Later, Taystee finds that Pennsatucky has cleared the GED exam. Suzanne has been the roommate of Pennsatucky. Suzanne held a memorial for her in the Florida block.

Zelda gives an invitation to Piper to join her on a trip to Northampton. After that, Piper goes to talk with Alex and tells about Alex’s transfer.

Alex thinks that they should break up now because she is trying to keep Piper from new experiences. Piper gets conflicted and confides in Larry.

Larry gives an advice that to do what new Piper would do. On the other side, Luschek takes the fall for Gloria and later claims that he had smuggled in the cell phones.

It results in his termination. Taystee gives her baggie of fentanyl back to Daya. Later, Aleida finds that Daya had already let her younger siblings into the operation of drugs.

After knowing that, Aleida gets angry with Daya. Cindy is homeless and tries to make amends with Monica and Lillian. Red is transferred to Florida, and because of that, Red reunites with Frieda and Lorna.

But at that time, Red is not able to remember Frieda. Later, Figueroa and Caputo go to an adoption clinic. In El Salvador, Karla tries to follow a coyote to walk to the United States.

But late breaks her ankle, and because of that, Karla is left stranded in the desert. The drugs of Hellman are discovered outside the prison.

After that, there, Linda fires Tamika, and later, Hellman appoints Tamika as the new warden. In the end, Piper tries to be with Alex and makes a decision to move to Ohio, and later, they also start anew and go to meet Alex in prison.

The fifth, sixth, and seventh season of the series Orange Are the New Black was confirmed in February 2016. Seven seasons of the series Orange Is the New Black are already released; maybe the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black will soon be released.

The series Orange Is the New Black was made under Tilted Productions and Lionsgate Television. Lionsgate Television distribution distributed the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black.

If we get any other update about the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Orange Is the New Black Season 8 below.

Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman Natasha Lyonne as Nicky Nichols Uzo Aduba as Suzanne Warren Danielle Brooks as Tasha – Taystee – Jefferson Jackie Cruz as Marisol – Flaca – Gonzales Laura Gomez as Blanca Flores Selenis Leyva as Gloria Mendoza Taryn Manning as Tiffany – Pennsatucky – Doggett Adrienne C. Moore as Cindy – Black Cindy – Hayes Matt Peters as Joel Luschek Jessica Pimentel as Maria Ruiz Dascha Polanco as Dayanara – Daya – Diaz Alysia Reiner as Natalie Figueroa Elizabeth Rodriguez as Aleida Diaz Nick Sandow as Joe Caputo Dale Soules as Frieda Berlin Yael Stone as Lorna Morello Kate Mulgrew as Galina – Red – Reznikov Laura Prepon as Alex Vause Lori Petty as Lolly Whitehill Daniella De Jesus as Irene – Zirconia – Cabrera Amanda Fuller as Madison – Badison – Murphy Sipiwe Moyo as Adeola Chinede Christina Toth as Annalisa Damiva Shannon Esper as Alana Dwight Finnerty Steeves as Beth Hoefler Catherine Curtin as Wanda Bell Joel Marsh Garland as Scott O’Neill Mike Houston as CO Lee Dixon Nick Dillenburg as CO Ryder Blake Hunter Emery as CO Rick Hopper Ian Paola as Yadriel John Magaro as Vince Muccio Emily Tarver as CO Artesian McCullough Greg Vrotsos as CO Hellman Tracee Shimo as Neri Feldman Bill Hoag as Bill Chapman Branden Wellington as CO Jarod Young Karina Arroyave as Karla Cordova Susan Heyward as CO – Warden Tamika Ward Josh Segarra as CO Stefanovic Alicia Witt as Zelda Michael Chernus as Cal Chapman Nicholas Webber as CO Alvarez Shawna Hamic as CO Virginia – Ginger – Copeland Deborah Rush as Carol Chapman

Let’s talk about the release date of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Release Date:

The release date of the series Orange Is the New Black Season 8 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

We can expect Orange Is the New Black Season 8 somewhere in 2022. The eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black is not confirmed yet.

Maybe the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. All seasons are available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

You can watch the series Orange Is the New Black on the OTT platform Netflix if you have a subscription for that. If the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black announces, all episodes of the series Orange Is the New Black Season 8 will be released on the same day of the release like previous seasons.

The first season of the series Orange Is the New Black was released on 11th July 2013, the second season of the series Orange Is the New Black was released on 6th June 2014.

The third season of the series Orange Is the New Black was released on 11th June 2015, the fourth season of the series Orange Is the New Black was released on 17th June 2016.

The fifth season of the series Orange Is the New Black was released on 9th June 2017, the sixth season of the series Orange Is the New Black was released on 27th July 2018.

The seventh and the last season of the series Orange Is the New Black was released on 26th July 2019. If we get any update about the release date of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Orange Is the New Black Season 8 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the series Orange Is the New Black Season 8.

If we get any update about the trailer of the eighth season of the series Orange Is the New Black, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Orange Is the New Black Season 8 below. It was released by Netflix on 26th June 2019.

