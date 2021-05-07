The Third Day Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Third Day is a drama, mystery, and horror television series. It is a British-American psychological thriller tv series.

There is no official announcement about the second season of the series, The Third Day. Maybe it will soon be done. The series The Third Day has received 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Let’s talk about the series The Third Day Season 2 in detail.

It is an adventure series. There is a man and a woman. They both go on a separate journey or an adventure. Their destination is a mysterious island located on the British Coast.

The story will be continued in the second season of the series, The Third Day. Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly created the series The Third Day.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Dennis Kelly, Felix Barrett, Marc Munden, Kate Crowe, and Philippa Lowthorpe has executively produced the series The Third Day.

Adrian Sturges and Gareth Collins produced the series The Third Day. The cinematography of the series The Third Day was done by Benjamin Kracun, Ole Birkeland, and David Chizallet.

The series The Third Day was edited by Nicolas Chaudeurge, Simon Smith, Dan Roberts, and Luke Dunkley.

The series The Third Day was completed under four production companies; Punchdrunk International, Plan B Entertainment, Sky Studios, and Scott Free Productions.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series The Third Day Season 2.

The Third Day Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series The Third Day Season 2 is not released yet. The first season of the series The Third Day was released on 14th September 2020.

Maybe the second season of the series The Third Day will be released in late 2021 or early 2022. Let’s discuss the cast of the series The Third Day Season 2.

The Third Day Season 2 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of The Third Day Season 2 below. Maybe the same cast of Season 1 will repeat in Season 2.

Jude Law as Sam Katherine Waterson as Jess John Dagleish as Larry Mark Lewis Jones as Jason Jessie Ross as Epona Richard Bremmer as The Father Paddy Considine as Mr. Martin Emily Watson as Mrs. Martin Freya Allan as Kail Borje Lundberg as Professor Mimir Paul Kaye as The Cowboy Naomie Harris as Helen Nico Parker as Ellie Charlotte Gairdner – Mihell as Talulah Stanley Auckland as Nathan

Let’s talk about the trailer The Third Day Season 2.

The Third Day Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Third Day Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of The Third Day Season 1. It was released on 7th August 2020 by HBO.

