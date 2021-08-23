Arshi Khan Scared For Her Engagement to Afghan Cricketer

Recently, the actress Arshi Khan said that she was about to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer. He had been chosen by her father. She is scared because her family may have to call off the engagement as of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Arshi Khan said that she was about to get engaged with an Afghan Cricketer in October. He had been selected by her father, but after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, they may have to end the relationship.

Arshi Khan mentioned that she was in contact with her protective fiance; she fears her family may have to call off the engagement. She also added that he was her father’s friend’s son. They are also on talking terms and like friends, but she is now sure that her parents will find her an Indian partner.

Arshi Khan said that her family’s roots were in Afghanistan. She is an Afghani Pathan, and her family belongs to the Yusufzai ethnic group. Her grandmother had migrated from Afghanistan, and he was a jailer in Bhopal.

Her roots are in Afghanistan, but she is much an Indian citizen, like her parents and grandparents.

Arshi Khan is an Indian model and actress. She is also an internet celebrity and reality television personality. Arshi Khan was the contest of Bigg Boss 11 and challenger in Bigg Boss 14. She appeared in two films, and it includes Malli Mishtu and The Last Emperor.

Arshi Khan appeared in many television shows such as Box Cricket League Season 3, Savitri Devi College and Hospital, Box Cricket League Season 4, and Vish.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

She appeared in many web series such as Mary Aur Marlow, The Evil Desires, and Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan. She has received two awards, and it includes India Leadership Conclave and Kalakar Award.

Arshi Khan appeared in many music videos such as Garamm Chulha Me Hat N Lagava, Gaddi Hai Meri Ferrari, Bandi, Valentine Rose, Nain Nasheele, Suit Patiyala, Pyar Di ABC, Chameli, and Krupa Rahu De.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.