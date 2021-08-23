Ali Fazal said that It is a Quality of Work That Makes Us Stand Out

The famous actor Ali Fazal recently said that it is the quality of work that makes us stand out. Ali Fazal is a popular actor, and he is famous for his superb and amazing performances in web series and films.

If we talk about what matters to him more, quality or quantity of work. In a chat with IANS, Ali Fazal said that it is a subjective question for all the actors; we all look for quality. If the quantity comes with quality, then it is even more, better but at this time, maybe if I was asked a year ago, then I would have said quantity.

Ali Fazal also added that he thinks that somewhere some shift has happened and it is all about quality, but he supposes he is at a stage where that quality comes with some responsible parts, so maybe he has the privilege to say quality.

Later, Ali Fazal said that there was a time when he was only focusing on quantity. So, because of that, he made many sins but now, he will say quality.

He added that these days he thinks the quality is what will make us stand out; it is because it is going to be much work and cinema on all types of platforms. So, he is sure many people can do it, but it is the quality that makes the difference between good and really good.

Ali Fazal is an Indian actor. He is also a model. He was born on 15th October 1986 in New Delhi, India. He appeared in many films such as The Other End of the Line, 3 Idiots, Always Kabhi Kabhi, Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos, Sonali Cable, Khamoshiyan, Furious 7, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Love Affair, House Arrest, etc.

Ali Fazal got famous for his role as Guddu Pandit in the series Mirzapur. He also appeared in many other series such as Bang Baaja Baaraat, Mind the Malhotras, Forbidden Love, Ray, etc.

