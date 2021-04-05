Nizhal Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update.

It is a Malayalam mystery thriller film. The meaning of the film’s title Nizhal, is Shadow. The film Nizhal is set to release on 4th April 2021.

The film Nizhal was shot in various locations such as Ernakulam, Alappuzha districts, Karnataka, Bangalore, and Hogenakkal.

Appu N. Bhattathiri directed the film Nizhal. Anto Joseph, Abhijith M. Pillai, Badusha, Fellini T. P., and Ginesh Jose produced it.

Sooraj S. Kurup composed the music in the upcoming film Nizhal. The film Nizhal will be released on 4th April 2021. Aan Mega Media will distribute it.

The film Nizhal was made under Anto Joseph Film Company, Melange Film House, and Tentpole Movies.

Deepak D. Menon completed the cinematography of the film Nizhal, and Appu N. Bhattathiri and Arunlal S. P. edited it.

The cast of the upcoming film Nizhal includes Kunchacko Boban as John Baby, Nayanthara, Izin Hash, Saiju Kurup, Rony David, Divya Prabha as Shalini, Vinod Kovoor, Aadhya Prasad, Aneesh Gopal, Sadiq, and Siyad Yadu.

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Nizhal. It was released on Youtube by Anto Joseph Film Company on 29th March 2021.

