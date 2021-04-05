Chehre Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far.

The release date of the upcoming film Chehre has been delayed many times because of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the film Chehre was made on 11th April 2019.

It was set to release on 17th July 2020 worldwide, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film Chehre will be released in 2021.

Chehre is an Indian mystery and thriller film. The film Chehre features an 80 years old man who tries to play a real-life game with his friends. Ranjit Kapoor gave the story of the film Chehre. Let’s see the main cast of the upcoming film Chehre.

The cast of the film Chehre includes Amitabh Bachchan as Advocate Veer Sahay, Emraan Hashmi as Karan Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborthy as Neha Bharadwaj, Krystle D’Souza as Diya Sahay – Veer’s Daughter, Raghubir Yadav as Vikram Mehra – Veer’s Friend, Siddhanth Kapoor as Dhananjay Louis, Annu Kapoor as Anand Mahant, and Dhritiman Chatterjee as Rattan Shah.

The filming of the film Chehre was started on 10th May 2019. Rumi Jafry directed the film Chehre, and Anand Pandit produced it.

Ranjit Kapoor and Rumy Jafry wrote screenplay and dialogues. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are playing the lead roles in the film Chehre.

Vishal-Shekhar and Gourav Dasgupta gave the music in the film Chehre. Binod Pradhan made the cinematography, and Bodhaditya Banerjee edited the film Chehre.

The film Chehre was completed under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. PVR Pictures will distribute it. As we get any news about the film Chehre, we will update it here.

Find the trailer of the upcoming film Chehre below.

