Nicole Kidman is now Frustrated for Facing Ageists in Hollywood

Recently, the popular actress Nicole Kidman said that having her two youngest children helped her cope with the frustration of being an older woman in Hollywood. So, she is frustrated with facing ageists.

Nicole Kidman added that having her daughters named Sunday and Faith with Keith Urban, who is her husband helped take her life in a new direction.

Nicole Kidman also said that she was frustrated because so many women are in different kinds of careers, and at the idea of being told, well, that’s it.

She added that you have gone through that period where it is all going to be fine, and now you are in your 40s, and we are not interested in your storytelling or your ideas, or in who you are as a person or a woman.

She also talked about having children with Urban; she said that their chance of having a baby was only one percent, but her husband said that at least they have got a chance, she thought that one percent is not a chance, but he was right.

Their coming into her life was the flipside of losing someone, seeing that pregnancy test, and wondering, it is an amazing thing.

Nicole Kidman is an American-born Australian actress. She is also a singer and producer. She was born on 20th June 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.

Nicole Kidman has received many awards such as Academy Award, AACTA Award, British Academy Film Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Golden Globe Award, Hollywood Film Award, Independent Spirit Award, Laurence Olivier Award, MTV Movie Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Producers Guild Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Satellite Award, etc.

Nicole Kidman appeared in many films such as Bush Christmas, Dead Calm, Flirting, Far and Away, Malice, My Life, Batman Forever, To Die For, The Peacemaker, Eyes Wide Shut, The Others, Birthday Girl, The Hours, In the Cut, The Human Stain, Cold Mountain, The Stepford Wives, Birth, The Interpreter, Nine, Trespass, Stoker, Grace of Monaco, Destroyer, Boy Erased, Aquaman, The Goldfinch, Bombshell, The Prom, etc.

