Foo Fighters Is About to Return to MTV Awards After 15 Years

The Foo Fighters will soon arrive at MTV Video Music Awards stage after 15 years. The Foo Fighters is an American rock band, and they will soon receive the Global Icon Awards at MTV Video Music Awards 2021.

It will be aired live on 12th September 2021. The American band Foo Fighters was formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1994.

The current members of the band Foo Fighters include Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee. William Goldsmith and Franz Stahl are former members of the band Foo Fighters.

The list of songs recorded by the band Foo Fighters includes All My Life, Another Round, Arlandria, Aurora, Back and Forth, Bangin, Best of You, Better Off, Breakout, Big Me, Bridge Burning, Burn Away, But – Honestly, Chasing Birds, Cheer Up – Boys, Cloudspotter, Cold Day in the Sun, Come Alive, Come Back, Concrete and Gold, Congregation, Dear Lover, Dear Rosemary, Dirty Water, Doll, Empty Handed, End Over End, Enough Space, Everlong, Exhausted, February Stars, Floaty, Free Me, Halo, Good Grief, Hell, Home, I Am a River, etc.

The American band Foo Fighters has received American Music Award, Brit Award, Grammy Award, Kerrang! Award, MTV Video Music Award, and NME Award.

The American band Foo Fighters was nominated for Billboard Music Awards, MTV Australia Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards Japan, People’s Choice Awards, Q Awards, Radio Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, etc.

If we see the list of studio albums of the American band Foo Fighters, it includes Foo Fighters, The Colour and the Shape, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, One by One, In Your Honor, Echoes – Silence – Patience – and Grace, Wasting Light, Sonic Highways, Concrete and Gold, and Medicine at Midnight.

If we get any other update about the American band Foo Fighters, we will add it here.