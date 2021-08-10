Nick Cannon Said About Defying Monogamy, Have a Total of Seven Kids From Four Women

Nick Cannon is an American rapper and Comedian. He said that the idea of having one person through a lifetime of the person was a concept, and he does not own his partners.

Nick Cannon is a popular American artist, and he recently welcomed his 7th kid with Alyssa Scott. Now, he became a father once again, and there are so many people questioning how he had many kids with several women.

He replied to the question that it is a eurocentric concept. Nick Cannon is one of the popular American comedians, television presenters, rappers, and actors.

Nick Cannon was born on 8th October 1980. He was born in San Diego, California, the U.S. Recently, Nick Cannon appeared on The Breakfast Club, and there, he was asked about why he had many children with different women.

He replied that, why do people question it? It is a eurocentric concept at the time when you think about the ideas, that you are imagined to have this one person for your remaining life.

Nick Cannon also said that he had learned many things from his children and said that he loved being around children because they possess youthful energy, and it makes him relive his younger days.

He also said that different mothers for their children are not the main point of the concept, the idea that a man should focus on one woman and who should not have anything, he has no ownership over this person.

He also added that he does not want ownership over anybody, and he also does not have ownership over any of the mothers, So, we created a beautiful entity.

Nick Cannon appeared in many films such as Drumline, Roll Bounce, Even Money, Even Money, Monster House, Weapons, Goal II: Living the Dream, American Son, Ball Don’t Lie, School Gyrls, Mash-Up, Drumline: A New Beat, School Dance, etc.

