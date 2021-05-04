Never Have I Ever Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far
Never Have I Ever is a teen drama television series. It includes coming of age comedy and drama.
The series Never Have I Ever was renewed by Netflix for the second season on 1st July 2020.
The first season of the series Never Have I Ever has received a great response from the audience, and we expect that the second season will also receive the same.
Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher created the series Never Have I Ever. John McEnroe and Andy Samberg narrated in the series Never Have I Ever.
Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero were the executive producers of the series Never Have I Ever.
The series Never Have I Ever was shot in Los Angeles, California. The running time of each episode of the series Never Have I Ever varies between 22 to 30 minutes.
The series Never Have I Ever was made under Kaling International, Inc., Original Langster, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Universal Television. Netflix distributed the series.
Never Have I Ever Season 2 Cast:
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar
- Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar
- Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall – Yoshida
- Ramona Young as Elenor Wong
- Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres
- Richa Moorjani as Kamala
- Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross
- John McEnroe as Himself
- Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan
- Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar
- Eddie Liu as Steve
- Christina Kartchner as Eve
- Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison
- Dino Petrera as Jonah Sharpe
- Jae Suh Park as Joyce Wong
- Tyler Alvarez as Malcom
- Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr. Kulkarni
- P. J. Byrne as Evan
- Megan Suri as Aneesa
- Common as Dr. Chris Jackson
Never Have I Ever Season 2 Release Date:
Never Have I Ever Season 2 will be released in July 2021. Never Have I Ever Season 1 was released on 27th April 2020.
There are a total of ten episodes in the series Never Have I Ever. Maybe the second season of the series Never Have I Ever will also include 10 episodes. Let’s talk about the trailer of Never Have I Ever Season 2.
The first season of the series Never Have I Ever has received 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb.
Never Have I Ever Season 2 Trailer:
Never Have I Ever Season 2’s trailer is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Never Have I Ever.
