Tick Tick Boom Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Tick Tick Boom is an American film. It is a musical drama film. It seems that the series Tick Tick Boom will receive positive reviews from critics.

The film Tick Tick Boom will soon arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Tick Tick Boom.

Tick Tick Boom:

Tick Tick Boom is a biographical music and drama film. In the film Tick Tick Boom, it is the 30th birthday of a young theater composer who tries to navigate love, friendship, and also the pressures of life.

He tries to navigate those things as an artist in New York City. Lin-manuel Miranda directed the film Tick Tick Boom. Steven Levenson did the screenplay of the film Tick Tick Boom.

The film Tick Tick Boom is based on a musical titled Tick Tick Boom by Jonathan Larson. Brian Grazer, Julie Oh, Ron Howard, and Lin-Manuel Miranda produced the film Tick Tick Boom.

The title of the film Tick Tick Boom is styled as tick, tick… BOOM!. The film Tick Tick Boom was announced in July 2018.

The film Tick Tick Boom was made under Imagine Entertainment and 5000 Broadway Productions. Netflix distributed the film Tick Tick Boom.

The running time of the film Tick Tick Boom is 115 minutes. If we get any other update about the film Tick Tick Boom, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily. Let’s see the cast of the film Tick Tick Boom.

Tick Tick Boom Cast:

Find the cast of the film Tick Tick Boom below.

Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa Johnson Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim Joanna P. Adler as Molly Joshua Henry as Roger Judith Light as Rosa Stevens Beth Malone as Herself Joel Grey Noah Robbins as Simon Ben Levi Ross as Freddy Alexandra Shipp as Susan Robin de Jesús as Michael

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Tick Tick Boom.

Tick Tick Boom Release Date:

The film Tick Tick Boom will have its world premiere on 10th November 2021 at AFI Fest. The film Tick Tick Boom will be released on 12th November 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix.

The shooting of the film Tick Tick Boom was started in March 2020. In April 2020, the film Tick Tick Boom was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was resumed in October 2020 and completed in November 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Tick Tick Boom.

Tick Tick Boom Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Tick Tick Boom below. It was released by Netflix on 10th June 2021.

