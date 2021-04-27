Bloodlands Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a British police procedural crime drama BBC tv series. The series Bloodlands has been officially renewed for the second season on 14th March 2021.

Bloodlands Season 2 was renewed by BBC. Bloodlands Season 1 includes four episodes. Let’s get the complete detail about Bloodlands Season 2.

Bloodlands Season 2:

Bloodlands is a crime drama series. It was created and written by Chris Brandon. Pete Travis directed it.

There are four episodes in Bloodlands Season 1; maybe Bloodlands Season 2 will also include four episodes.

There is no update about the plot or storyline of the series Bloodlands Season 2. Christopher Hall produced the series Bloodlands.

Mark Redhead, Jimmy Mulville, and Jed Mercurio were the executive producers of the series Bloodlands. The series Bloodlands was shot in Northern Ireland. Each episode’s length of the series Bloodlands is around 57 minutes.

The series Bloodlands was completed under the production company named HTM Television. Let’s discuss the cast of the series Bloodlands.

Bloodlands Season 2 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of Bloodlands Season 2 below.

James Nesbitt as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick Lorcan Cranitch as Detective Chief Superintendent Jackie Twomey Charlene McKenna as Detective Sergent Niamh McGovern Chris Walley as DC Billy “Birdy” Bird Michael Smiley as Police Pathologist Justin Dinger Bell Susan Lynch as Heather Pentland Ian McElhinney as Adam Corry Lola Petticrew as Izzy Brannick Lisa Dwan as Tori Matthews Peter Ballance as Patrick Keenan Kathy Kiera Clarke as Claire Keenan Cara Kelly as Siobhan Harkin Caolan Byrne as Ben McFarland Valerie Lilley as Linda Corry

Let’s talk about Bloodlands Season 2’s release date.

Bloodlands Season 2 Release Date:

Bloodlands Season 1 was released on 21st February 2021, and the series Bloodlands Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2022.

Bloodlands Season 1 episode 2 was aired on 28th February 2021. The last episode of Bloodlands Season 1 was aired on 14th March 2021.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the series Bloodlands Season 2.

Bloodlands Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Bloodlands Season 2 is not released yet. As we get any update about it, we will update it here. The series Bloodlands has received 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Find the trailer of Bloodlands Season 1 below.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.