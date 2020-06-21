Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 check at www.nbsenagaland.com:

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the result notification of Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 on the official website at www.nbsenagaland.com. The Nagaland Education Board conducted 10th class exam in the month of February 2020. And the expected date of result declaration is last week of April 2020. The result declared on the official website of the Nagaland Board. So the students who appear in the SSC exam they can check their result.

The Nagaland Board of School Education is known as NBSE. Nagaland education board established on the 1st October 1974. NBSE is responsible for promotion and development of secondary and higher secondary education in Nagaland. The Nagaland Board of School Education is authorized to conduct the 10th and 12th class exam in the Nagaland State. The NBSE conducted the board exam in the month of February and declared the result on the April/ May. There are many schools and colleges are affiliated with this Nagaland Education Board.

The Nagaland Board of School Education has been declared the NBSE 10th result notification on to the official site at www.nbsenagaland.com. Students can get the result through email id and SMS also.

After completion of the board examination, students are warmly waiting for that board exam result. There were a large number of candidates appeared in the board examination. Students can check their exam result through name wise, and roll number wise at the online mode. The board result is important for students to get an admission in higher education.

Name of the Board: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE)

Name of the Exam: Nagaland Board 10th Exam 2020

Nagaland Board 10th Exam Date: In the month of February 2020

Post Category: Nagaland Board 12th Result 2020

Recently, Nagaland School Education Board is going to declare Nagaland Board 10th Result 2020 notification on the official site at www.nbsenagaland.com. So the students who appear in the board examination they can check their exam result. Here some steps to given at below for check the result.

Open the official website i.e. nbsenagaland.com. On the home page click on result tab. Now enter your roll number and name and click on submit button. After that take a print out of the Nagaland 10th result for the future reference.

Official Site: www.nbsenagaland.com