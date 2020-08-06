Mulan: Release date, cast, trailers, and rumors of the Disney movie

Walt Disney Pictures



Unlike other animated films that Disney has adapted into films with actors, Mulan -whose premiere was postponed first until July 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then it was delayed a second time to August 21 and finally it will broadcast directly on Disney Plus on September 4, 2020— she looks like the one who will take more liberties and seek to surprise viewers with a few twists to her story.

Bob Chapek, chief executive of Disney, announced the news of the debut of Mulan and Disney Plus on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, during a meeting of presentation of financial results of the company. The film will be released on September 4, 2020 on the streaming platform, with a price premium Release for $ 29.99.

Mulan is the first remake with actors from a Disney animated classic that is rated PG-13 in the United States; that is, some scenes may be inappropriate for children under 13 years of age. This classification responds to the “sequences of violence” of the film, noted The Hollywood Reporter. The previous Disney movie with PG-13 censorship was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).



Playing:

Watch this:

The most geeky titles of 2020 starring women

4:32



The new one Mulan It is directed by New Zealand director Niki Caro, director recognized for her films starring brave female characters, such as Jessica Chastain in The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017), Charlize Theron in North Country (2005) y Keisha Castle-Hughes en Whale Rider (2002), among others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mulan It has a production cost of US $ 200 million, so the suspension for now of its world premiere due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic increased the risks for the film, for which the Chinese market – for which this version was intended – it is crucial to generate profits.

Singer Christina Aguilera performed the song Loyal Brave Blue, the film’s official theme song; and she is also the interpreter of the Spanish version entitled The best warrior, of which here we share the video with the lyrics of the song.

On February 20, 2020, Disney released six new international individual posters of the film’s main characters.

The chain of rooms with the Dolby audio system have a collection poster, which shows the actress Yifei Liu in her two facets in the film, as a warrior and as an army soldier.

Disney released the first individual posters of the protagonists of Mulan on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in which we can take a detailed look at the characters played by Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Jet Li and Yoson An.

The new movie poster was released on December 5, 2019 and emphasizes that Mulan she will be a warrior and that the film will focus on the action.

On November 20, 2019, the new international poster of Mulan, which confirms the replacement of the dragon Mushu – character from the 1998 animated film – by a phoenix.

The most relevant thing about this new version is that Disney has opted for Asian actors for all roles. Mulan is a Chinese heroine, who can inspire Asian girls; She is also a warrior, who fends for herself and does not require any prince to save her.

All the films that Disney and Pixar will release soon [fotos] To see photos

Disney selected Chinese actress Yifei Liu from more than 1,000 applicants, a profile of the star revealed in The Hollywood Reporter published on February 26, 2020.

Liu will be accompanied in the film by some legends of martial arts cinema, such as Jet Li (Lethal Weapon 4), Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) y Pei-Pei Cheng (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon).

The first poster of Mulan, broadcast on July 7, 2019, made reference to the dual identity of the protagonist in the story, who disguises himself as a man to take the place of his elderly father in the army.

Trailers and behind-the-scenes videos

This video shows how the action scenes were made in Mulan, specifically the work of the actors’ doubles in the risky scenes. The main cast also had to train for a month to learn how to ride a horse, use swords and spears, and develop the proper physical condition for battle sequences.

Disney released the final trailer for Mulan on February 3, 2020, with new scenes and an emphasis on action scenes.

Before the theatrical release, Disney has released some spots televisions of the film, like this one, titled True (True), which summarizes the film in just one minute.

The second trailer for Mulan It was released on December 5, 2019 and confirmed that the Mushu dragon – popular in the 1998 animated film – was replaced by a phoenix. The new trailer revealed the plot and featured all of the main characters from the movie.

Disney released on July 7, 2019 the first trailer for Mulan, focused on action, suggesting that the film will use a fighting scene choreography typical of martial arts films.

Synopsis and rumors

Disney’s official storyline is as follows “Mulan is the epic adventure of an intrepid young woman who disguises herself as a man to fight against the invaders from the north that attack China. The eldest daughter of an honest warrior, Hua Mulan is energetic, determined, and quick in her actions. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the imperial army, she takes the place of her sick father as Hua Jun, becoming one of the best warriors in China. “

This indicates that the new Mulan will closely follow the story of the Disney animated classic. In the 1998 film, the Mulan family wants her to be an educated and refined lady so that she can get a good husband. But Mulan wants to be a warrior and fend for herself, so she disguises herself as a man, and partly thanks to her valiant action in a battle against the Huns on the side of a snowy mountain, Mulan earns the respect of the troop.

Walt Disney Pictures



This is the plot of the 1998 animated film and some reports indicate that there will be major changes. Perhaps the most controversial of them is the substitution of the Mushu dragon for another mythological creature: a phoenix. In the animated film, Mulan is protected by a little dragon named Mushu, whose English voice was provided by Eddie Murphy.

Mushu fans have voiced their outrage on Twitter at the replacement of the little dragon. But the report was true because some members of the cast of Mulan shared images on social networks with sweaters (hoodies) from the film and the logo you can see the figure of a phoenix. The international poster for the film, released on November 20, 2019, confirms the presence of this mythological animal.

The Disney Insider website has also reported that the new Mulan It will not have songs like the animated film, but these musical themes will be incorporated, in an instrumental version, within the film.

In the animated film, Mulan was attracted to Captain Li Shang, who was in charge of training the new soldiers that make up the army that has to face the Huns. But, according to the London newspaper The Mirror, apparently this character will not appear in the new version, being replaced by the figure of Chen Honghui, played by New Zealand actor Yoson An.

Another fundamental change will be the introduction of a new villain, Xianniang, played by the famous Chinese actress Gong Li, who will apparently give life to a powerful sorceress.

Walt Disney Studios



List

With a cast of Asian stars, the main cast of Mulan It is made up of:

Yifei Liu (Mulan)

Donnie Yen (Commander Tung)

Jet Li (The Emperor)

Gong Li (Xianniang)

Jason Scott Lee (Bori Khan)

Pei-Pei Cheng (La casamentera)

Yoson An (Chen Honghui)

Xana Tang (Hua Xiu)

Rosalind Chao (Hua Li)

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Skatch)

Chum Ehelepola (Ramtish)

Nelson Lee (The Chancellor)

Roger Yuan (Duba Tegin)

Doua Moua (Po)

Release dates

Mulan I know will premiere directly on Disney Plus on September 4, 2020, priced premium Premiere for $ 29.99; that is, an additional value to the one you already pay for the subscription to the platform. In those markets where Disney Plus is not available, Mulan will be released in theaters.

The film was to be released on Friday, March 27, 2020 in the United States, Spain and Latin America. But her launch was postponed until July 24, 2020 and then until August 21 2020 by Disney to allow movie theaters to reopen once the containment rules for the COVID-19 pandemic have been removed.

Review

We still haven’t seen Mulan. Keep visiting CNET in Spanish to read about what we think of this title.

Editor’s Note: This note is regularly updated with updated information on this title.