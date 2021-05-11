Indian Idol Season 12 – All We Know So Far

It is an Indian reality television show. Simon Fuller created the show Indian Idol. There are a total of 15 contestants in the current season of the tv show Indian Idol.

Aditya Narayan is hosting the show Indian Idol Season 12. The first season of the show Indian Idol was released on 30th October 2004.

FremantleMedia Enterprises distributed the show Indian Idol. Let’s get all the details about the 12th Season of the show Indian Idol.

Indian Idol Season 12:Latest News

Let’s see the contestants of the show Indian Idol Season 12. We have mentioned the complete list of contestants of Indian Idol Season 12.

Top 15 contestants of Indian Idol Season 12:

Pawandeep Rajan Shanmukha Priya Sawai Bhatt Anjali Gaikwad Ashish Kulkarni Mohd. Danish Nihal Tauro Arunita Kanjilal Sayli Kamble Nachiket Lele Sireesha Bhagavatula Anushka Banerjee Vaishnav Girish Samyak Prasana Sahil Solanki

Total six contestants are eliminated from the show Indian Idol Season 12. It includes Sahil Solanki, Samyak Prasana, Vaishnav Girish, Anushka Banerjee, Sireesha Bhagavatula, and Nachiket Lele.

There are three judges in the show Indian Idol Season 12, which includes Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya. Vishal Dadlani and Manoj Muntashir are the former judges of the show Indian Idol Season 12.

Aditya Narayan is the current host in the show Indian Idol Season 12. Rithvik Dhanjani and Jay Bhanushali are the former hosts in the show Indian Idol Season 12.

Indian Idol Season 12 was started on 28th November 2020 on Sony TV. It is currently airing on Sony TV.

The winner of Indian Idol Season 11 was Sunny Hindustani. Julian Gingell, Barry Stone, and Cathy Dennis are the theme music composers in the show Indian Idol.

The show Indian Idol was made under ARSenic’s Business Empire, Fremantlemedia India, and Miditech Pvt. Ltd.

The show Indian Idol Season 12 is currently airing. So, there is no update about the winner and runner-up of the 12th season of the show Indian Idol.

The show Indian Idol has received 5.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The user can also watch all the seasons of the reality tv show Indian Idol on Sonyliv.

