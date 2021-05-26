Turner and Hooch Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Turner and Hooch is a comedy television series. The series Turner and Hooch is based on 1989’s film named Turner and Hooch by Dennis Shryack, Michael Blodgett, Daniel Petrie, Jr. Jim Cash, and Jack Epps, Jr.

Turner and Hooch Released on Disney+

Turner and Hooch is an American comedy tv series. It is a buddy-cop action and comedy series.

In the series Turner and Hooch, there will be a U. S. Marshall Scott Turner. He tries to inherit a dog named Hooch.

The series Turner and Hooch is based on the two. Later, they become the partner. On the other side, the family of Turner finds that the death of his father is not accidental.

The series Turner and Hooch was written and created by Matt Nix. It was executively produced by Matt Nix, McG, Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Mary Viola.

The length of each episode of the series Turner and Hooch will be around 60 minutes. The series Turner and Hooch was made under 20th Television, ABC Signature, and Ostrich Productions.

Disney Platform Distribution distributed the series, Turner and Hooch. The title of the first episode of the series Turner and Hooch is Forever and a Dog.

It was directed by Joseph Nichol and was written by Matt Nix. The filming of the series Turner and Hooch was started on 27th April 2020.

It was started in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Let’s talk about the release date of the series Turner and Hooch.

Turner and Hooch Release Date:

The series Turner and Hooch is set to release on 16th July 2021. It will be released on Disney+.

There is no update about the second season of the series Turner and Hooch. If we get any updates about it, we will add them here.

It seems that the series Turner and Hooch Season 2 will be announced after the release of Turner and Hooch Season 1. Let’s see the cast of the series Turner and Hooch.

Turner and Hooch Cast:

Find the cast of the series Turner and Hooch below.

Josh Peck as Scott Turner Jr Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere Anthony Ruivivar as James Mendez Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Watkins Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland Becca Tobin as Brooke Matt Hamilton as Trent Havelock Paul Campbell as Grady Garland Cristina Rosato as Olivia Reginald VelJohnson as Dave Sutton

Among the above list, Josh Peck, Lyndsy Fonseca, Carra Patterson, Vanessa Lengies, Anthony Ruivivar, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Jeremy Maguire playing the lead roles in the tv series Turner and Hooch.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Turner and Hooch.

Turner and Hooch Trailer:

The official trailer of the television series Turner and Hooch is not launched yet. Let’s watch the special look of the upcoming series Turner and Hooch. It was released on 20th May 2021 by Disney Plus.

