Minnal Murali Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Minnal Murali is a Malayalam film. It includes adventure, superheroes, comedy, and fantasy. It seems that the film Minnal Murali will receive a good response from the audience. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Minnal Murali.

Minnal Murali:

Minnal Murali is an upcoming Malayalam film. It is a superhero film. The film Minnal Murali follows the story of Murali. The character is played by Tovino Thomas.

Murali gets hit by lightning, and because of that, he gets supernatural powers. The film Minnal Murali was directed by Basil Joseph.

It was written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Sophia Paul produced the film Minnal Murali. The film Minnal Murali stars Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, and Harisree Ashokan.

Sameer Thahir did the cinematography of the film Minnal Murali. Shaan Rahman gave the songs in the film Minnal Murali. Sushin Shyam gave the background score in the film Minnal Murali.

The film Minnal Murali was made under Weekend Blockbusters. Let’s see the cast of the film Minnal Murali.

Minnal Murali Cast:

Find the cast of the Malayalam film Minnal Murali below.

Tovino Thomas Jude Anthany Joseph as Sajith Basil Joseph Azees Nedumangad Aju Varghese Mammukoya as Narayanan Benzi Mathews as Kumaran Jr. Guru Somasundaram Sneha Babu Baiju Harisree Asokan P. Balachandran as Kumaran Gibin Gopinath Devi Chandana as Girija Harish Pengan

Let’s discuss the release date of the film Minnal Murali.

Minnal Murali Release Date:

The official release date of the Malayalam film Minnal Murali is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

It seems that the Malayalam film Minnal Murali will be released somewhere in 2022. If we get any update about the release date of the Malayalam film Minnal Murali, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Minnal Murali.

Minnal Murali Trailer:

Find the official teaser of the Malayalam film Minnal Murali below. The official teaser of the film Minnal Murali was also released in the Tamil language.

https://youtu.be/IUt01u26WOM

