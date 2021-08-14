Titans Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Titans is an American television series. The series Titans includes action, adventure, and crime. It is a superhero television series.

The series Titans have received a very positive response from the audience. Read the complete article to get all the details about the upcoming episode of the third season of the series Titans.

Titans Season 3:

The series Titans have received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Titans star Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Teagan Croft, Joshua Orpin, Curran Walters, and Conor Leslie.

The third season of the series Titans is currently airing. Three episodes of the third season of the series Titans are already aired, and the fourth one will soon air.

The filming of the third season of the series Titans was started on 13th October 2020, and it competed on 15th June 2021.

There will be more action and adventure in the fourth episode of the series Titans Season 3. In the third episode of the series Titans Season 3, we have seen that Dawn is having rekindled relationship with Hank and later tries to steal the gold bars.

After that, Jason and Dawn meet each other at a secluded location. There, Jason persuades her into saving Hank by shooting him with the use of a gun that he provides.

Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Titans.

Titans Season 3 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Titans Season 3 below.

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson – Nightwing Anna Diop as Koriand’r – Kory Anders Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth Conor Leslie as Donna Troy Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger – Dove Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall – Hawk Ryan Potter as Gar Logan Curran Walters as Jason Todd – Robin – Red Hood Joshua Orpin as Conner – Superboy Damaris Lewis as Blackfire

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Titans.

Titans Season 3 Release Date:

Titans Season 3 Episode 4 will be aired on 19th August 2021. The title of the episode is Blackfire. The first episode, titled Barbara Gordon, was aired on 12th August 2021.

The second episode, titled Red Hood, was aired on 12th August 2021. The third episode, titled Hank and Dove, was aired on 12th August 2021. Let’s talk about the trailer of the third season of the series Titans.

Titans Season 3 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Titans Season 3 below.

