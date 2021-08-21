Hwang In-youp Age, Birthday, Wiki, and All Other Details

Hwang In-youp is a South Korean actor. He is also a model and singer. He is a very famous actor. Hwang In-youp was born on 19th January 1991.

He was born in Uijeongbu, South Korea. He is also known as Hwang In-yeop. He studied at Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School.

He studied fashion design at the Philippine Women’s College of Davao. He has received the Brand Customer Loyalty Award for the Best Male Rookie Actor in 2021.

Hwang In-youp appeared on two websites titled Why in 2018 and Freshman in 2019. He also appeared on many television series such as The Tale of Nokdu in 2019, 18 Again in 2020, and True Beauty in 2020-21.

Hwang In-youp will soon appear in The Sound of Magic. It will be released on the famous OTT platform Netflix. He also appeared in one soundtrack titled It Starts Today in 2021.

Hwang In-youp has completed military service before go for a Hwang In-youp modeling career. Hwang In-youp is best known for his role in The Tale of Nokdu and 18 Again.

He is involved in KeyEast – South Korea and Stream Media Corporation – Japan. Hwang In-youp is unmarried, and there is no update about his relationship with anyone.

It is because Hwang In-youp maintains his personal life secure and private. He generally does not share anything about his personal life.

Hwang In-youp is one of the most attractive and excellent performers. According to some news, Hwang In-youp is not dating anyone. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily. There is no update about his parents and siblings.

Hwang In-youp started his career as a model in 2016. At there, he has gained so much popularity, and after that, he started working in the television industry in 2018.

