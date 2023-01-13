Marvel Introduces one more Superhero: Werewolf by Night starring Gael Garcia Bernal

We are getting yet another superhero from Marvel through a series i.e. Werewolf by Night. Even though it has been introduced as comedy series, we will soon see how it goes and what exactly it is.

It is surely going to be darker and even more horror, but with a bit of comedy on the side. The recent D23 Expo contained all the interesting details regarding this and many more upcoming series.

Werewolf by Night Release Date

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is going to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar by 7th October 2022. Whenever such amazing news is revealed, that too, from Marvel, fans can’t keep calm and are now impatiently waiting for the release. There are just a few weeks until the release of the series, so hang on tight!

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night Trailer Release

The trailer is already out and is available on YouTube. Awaited fans can take a look at the trailer and get to know more all about this new superhero character from Marvel.

It starts with some suspects, amongst whom our superhero is also hiding. With so many people going here and there, it is sometimes hard to know who is who and who exactly is our werewolf.

Also, you will notice, that the entire trailer appears in Black and White and kind of seems different, because who does B/W nowadays, right?

Who is playing the titular role?

Gael Garcia Bernal plays the lead role in this series. He has been playing a variety of roles in many different series as well as movies. You might have seen him in Mozart in the Jungle, Te Motorcycle Diaries, and many more. He has also been doing many television series roles in series such as Teresa, Soy tu fan, Station Eleven, Queen of Swords, and many more.

His popular movies include Old, Wasp Network, Ema, It Must Be Heaven, Birders, Museum, Zoom, Eva Doesn’t Sleep, Desierto, and many more. He happens to be a Mexican actor so he also has many relevant movies under his belt.

Werewolf by Night Cast Members

Along with Gael Garcia Bernal, there will be Laura Donnelly in the lead role. We will also see Maya, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Eugenie Bondurant as the main characters throughout the series.