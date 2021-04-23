Sonali Raut Wiki, Age, Biography, Photos, Videos – The Latest News

By
Ayushi
-
Sonali Raut

Sonali Raut Wiki, Age, Biography, Photos, Videos – The Latest News

Sonali Raut is an Indian film actress and a model. She appeared in many Hindi films. Let’s get the complete detail about Sonali Raut.

Sonali Raut was born on 23rd December 1990 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, and she is 30 years old.

She is active in this film industry since 2010. Sonali Raut is best known for Bigg Boss 8 contestant. Ujjewala Raut is her sister. Sonali Raut is a sister of an Indian supermodel who is the most successful overseas supermodel from India.

Sonali Raut did her college at Mithibai College, Mumbai. in 2010, she appeared as a Kingfisher Calendar Girl. At that time, she was just 19 years old.

Sonali Raut appeared in many films, web series, television shows, and music videos. Sonali Raut appeared in the film The Xpose which was released in 2014. She played the role of Zara Peter Fernandes. In 2016, she appeared in the film Great Grand Masti as Shiney.

In 2016, Sonali Raut appeared in the web series named Love life & Screw ups and in 2020, in the series Dangerous as Dia Dhanraj. She also appeared in a music video named Sniper which was released in 2020.

READ  Nilamber Pitamber University Exam Results 2020 check at www.npu.ac.in

Sonali Raut appeared as a guest in two television shows; Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2014, and Comedy Classes in 2015.

She entered into the Bigg Boss house for season 8 and she was evicted on the 105th Day. She participated in many television shows such as Killer Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah in 2015 and Box Cricket League in 2016.

The contestants of the television show Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are finalized and Sonali Raut is one of them. So, we will see the Indian actress Sonali Raut in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Personal Information
Real Name Sonali Raut
Nickname Shonu, Balba
Date of Birth/Birthday 23 December 1990
Age (as in 2020) 30
Zodiac Sign Capricorn
Known For
Profession Actress, Model
BirthPlace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Current City
Address
Nationality Indian
Religion Hindu
School Army Public School, Mumbai
College Mithibai College, Mumbai
Education Qualifications Graduate (B.Com.)
Phone Number
Hobbies Traveling, Dancing, Watching films, Cooking
Body Facts/Measurements
Figure Measurements 34-26-35
Bra Size
Height 5′ 5″
Weight  58 Kg
Shoe Size
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Black
Food Habit
Blood Group
Tattoo
Family Information
Relationship Status
Affairs/Boyfriend/Girlfriends
Marital Status Unmarried
Marriage date
Family Father– Not Known (retired Asst. Commissioner of Police)
Mother– Not KnownSister– Ujjwala Raut (Elder, Supermodel)Brother– N/A
Husband Name
Children
Father Name
Mother Name
Brother
Sister
Favourite Things
Favourite Film Devdas (2002)
Favourite Director
Favourite Actor Bollywood: Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor
Hollywood: George Clooney
Favourite Actress
Favourite Brand
Favourite Food Junk Food, Indian-seafood
Favourite Color
Favourite Destination
Salary (approx) Not Known
Net Worth Not Known
Awards
Fb page realsonaliraut
Twitter realsonaliraut9
Insta isonaliraut
READ  UPSSSC admit card Instructor Recruitment 2020 Apply for 559 Posts at upsssc.gov.in

Let’s see the social media info about the Indian film actress Sonali Raut.

Instagram:

instagram.com/isonaliraut

Twitter:

twitter.com/realsonaliraut9

Facebook:

facebook.com/realsonaliraut

Let’s see the photo of the famous Indian film actress Sonali Raut.

The Indian Film Actress Sonali Raut

https://youtu.be/0738yuBAIns

Check this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

Table of Contents

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here