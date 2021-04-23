Sonali Raut Wiki, Age, Biography, Photos, Videos – The Latest News

Sonali Raut is an Indian film actress and a model. She appeared in many Hindi films. Let’s get the complete detail about Sonali Raut.

Sonali Raut was born on 23rd December 1990 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, and she is 30 years old.

She is active in this film industry since 2010. Sonali Raut is best known for Bigg Boss 8 contestant. Ujjewala Raut is her sister. Sonali Raut is a sister of an Indian supermodel who is the most successful overseas supermodel from India.

Sonali Raut did her college at Mithibai College, Mumbai. in 2010, she appeared as a Kingfisher Calendar Girl. At that time, she was just 19 years old.

Sonali Raut appeared in many films, web series, television shows, and music videos. Sonali Raut appeared in the film The Xpose which was released in 2014. She played the role of Zara Peter Fernandes. In 2016, she appeared in the film Great Grand Masti as Shiney.

In 2016, Sonali Raut appeared in the web series named Love life & Screw ups and in 2020, in the series Dangerous as Dia Dhanraj. She also appeared in a music video named Sniper which was released in 2020.

Sonali Raut appeared as a guest in two television shows; Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2014, and Comedy Classes in 2015.

She entered into the Bigg Boss house for season 8 and she was evicted on the 105th Day. She participated in many television shows such as Killer Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah in 2015 and Box Cricket League in 2016.

The contestants of the television show Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are finalized and Sonali Raut is one of them. So, we will see the Indian actress Sonali Raut in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Personal Information Real Name Sonali Raut Nickname Shonu, Balba Date of Birth/Birthday 23 December 1990 Age (as in 2020) 30 Zodiac Sign Capricorn Known For – Profession Actress, Model BirthPlace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current City – Address – Nationality Indian Religion Hindu School Army Public School, Mumbai College Mithibai College, Mumbai Education Qualifications Graduate (B.Com.) Phone Number – Hobbies Traveling, Dancing, Watching films, Cooking Body Facts/Measurements – Figure Measurements 34-26-35 Bra Size – Height 5′ 5″ Weight 58 Kg Shoe Size – Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Food Habit – Blood Group – Tattoo – Family Information – Relationship Status – Affairs/Boyfriend/Girlfriends – Marital Status Unmarried Marriage date – Family Father– Not Known (retired Asst. Commissioner of Police)

Mother– Not KnownSister– Ujjwala Raut (Elder, Supermodel)Brother– N/A – Husband Name – Children – Father Name – Mother Name – Brother – Sister – Favourite Things – Favourite Film Devdas (2002) Favourite Director – Favourite Actor Bollywood: Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor

Hollywood: George Clooney Favourite Actress – Favourite Brand – Favourite Food Junk Food, Indian-seafood Favourite Color – Favourite Destination – – – Salary (approx) Not Known Net Worth Not Known Awards – – – – Fb page realsonaliraut Twitter realsonaliraut9 Insta isonaliraut

Let’s see the social media info about the Indian film actress Sonali Raut.

Instagram:

instagram.com/isonaliraut

Twitter:

twitter.com/realsonaliraut9

Facebook:

facebook.com/realsonaliraut

Let’s see the photo of the famous Indian film actress Sonali Raut.

https://youtu.be/0738yuBAIns

Check this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.