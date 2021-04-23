Sonali Raut Wiki, Age, Biography, Photos, Videos – The Latest News
Sonali Raut is an Indian film actress and a model. She appeared in many Hindi films. Let’s get the complete detail about Sonali Raut.
Sonali Raut was born on 23rd December 1990 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, and she is 30 years old.
She is active in this film industry since 2010. Sonali Raut is best known for Bigg Boss 8 contestant. Ujjewala Raut is her sister. Sonali Raut is a sister of an Indian supermodel who is the most successful overseas supermodel from India.
Sonali Raut did her college at Mithibai College, Mumbai. in 2010, she appeared as a Kingfisher Calendar Girl. At that time, she was just 19 years old.
Sonali Raut appeared in many films, web series, television shows, and music videos. Sonali Raut appeared in the film The Xpose which was released in 2014. She played the role of Zara Peter Fernandes. In 2016, she appeared in the film Great Grand Masti as Shiney.
In 2016, Sonali Raut appeared in the web series named Love life & Screw ups and in 2020, in the series Dangerous as Dia Dhanraj. She also appeared in a music video named Sniper which was released in 2020.
Sonali Raut appeared as a guest in two television shows; Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2014, and Comedy Classes in 2015.
She entered into the Bigg Boss house for season 8 and she was evicted on the 105th Day. She participated in many television shows such as Killer Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah in 2015 and Box Cricket League in 2016.
The contestants of the television show Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are finalized and Sonali Raut is one of them. So, we will see the Indian actress Sonali Raut in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
|Personal Information
|Real Name
|Sonali Raut
|Nickname
|Shonu, Balba
|Date of Birth/Birthday
|23 December 1990
|Age (as in 2020)
|30
|Zodiac Sign
|Capricorn
|Known For
|–
|Profession
|Actress, Model
|BirthPlace
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Current City
|–
|Address
|–
|Nationality
|Indian
|Religion
|Hindu
|School
|Army Public School, Mumbai
|College
|Mithibai College, Mumbai
|Education Qualifications
|Graduate (B.Com.)
|Phone Number
|–
|Hobbies
|Traveling, Dancing, Watching films, Cooking
|Body Facts/Measurements
|–
|Figure Measurements
|34-26-35
|Bra Size
|–
|Height
|5′ 5″
|Weight
|58 Kg
|Shoe Size
|–
|Hair Color
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Food Habit
|–
|Blood Group
|–
|Tattoo
|–
|Family Information
|–
|Relationship Status
|–
|Affairs/Boyfriend/Girlfriends
|–
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Marriage date
|–
|Family
|Father– Not Known (retired Asst. Commissioner of Police)
Mother– Not KnownSister– Ujjwala Raut (Elder, Supermodel)Brother– N/A
|–
|Husband Name
|–
|Children
|–
|Father Name
|–
|Mother Name
|–
|Brother
|–
|Sister
|–
|Favourite Things
|–
|Favourite Film
|Devdas (2002)
|Favourite Director
|–
|Favourite Actor
|Bollywood: Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor
Hollywood: George Clooney
|Favourite Actress
|–
|Favourite Brand
|–
|Favourite Food
|Junk Food, Indian-seafood
|Favourite Color
|–
|Favourite Destination
|–
|–
|–
|Salary (approx)
|Not Known
|Net Worth
|Not Known
|Awards
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Fb page
|realsonaliraut
|realsonaliraut9
|Insta
|isonaliraut
Let’s see the photo of the famous Indian film actress Sonali Raut.
https://youtu.be/0738yuBAIns
