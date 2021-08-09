Manifest Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Manifest is an American television series. The series Manifest includes drama, supernatural, mystery, and Sci-Fi.

The series Manifest got a very positive response from the audience. The fourth season of the series Manifest is not confirmed yet, but we expect that it will soon be confirmed.

All fans of the series Manifest are waiting for the fourth season of the series Manifest. The series Manifest was canceled in June 2021 after three seasons but, NBC and Netflix are negotiating in order to continue the series Manifest.

So, we expect that the fourth season of the series Manifest will soon be announced. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fourth season of the series Manifest.

Manifest Season 4:

In the series Manifest, a commercial airliner reappears after five years. After that, they try to experience guiding voices as well as visions of events that are about to occur, and later, a deeper mystery reveals.

The series Manifest has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Jeff Rake created the series Manifest. The series Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Holly Taylor, Josh Dallas, J. R. Ramirez, Jack Messina, and Matt Long.

Danny Lux is the composer in the series Manifest. Three seasons of the series Manifest are already released, and it seems that the fourth one will soon release.

The series Manifest was executively produced by Robert Zemeckis, Jacqueline Levine, David Frankel, Len Goldstein, Jack Rapke, Jeff Rake, and Joe Chappelle. It was produced by Cathy Frank, Laura Putney, Margaret Easley, Marta Gene Camps, and Harvey Waldman.

Tim Ives, Joseph Bradley Smith, John Inwood, Tim Norman, Sarah Cawley, and Andrew Priestley did the cinematography of the series Manifest. It was edited by Elena Maganini, Scott Boyd, Mark Conte, Maura Corey, Nicholas Erasmus, Steven Lang, and Nina M. Gilberti.

The series Manifest was made under Compari Entertainment, Jake Rake Productions, Universal Television, and Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Manifest.

All three seasons of the series Manifest have received a good response from the audience. So, we expect the same for the fourth season of the series Manifest.

The series Manifest was directed by Romeo Tirone, Michael Smith, Dean White, Marisol Adler, Claudia Yarmy, Craig Zisk, Paul Holahan, Ramaa Mosley, Sherwin Shilati, Joe Chappelle, Felix Enrique Alcala, David Frankel, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Tawnia McKiernan, Michael Schultz, Constantine Makris, Millicent Shelton, Jean de Segonzac, Nathan Hope, Mo Perkins, Nicole Rubio, Andy Wolk, Laura Belsey, and Ruba Nadda.

The series Manifest was written by Jeff Rake, MW Cartozian Wilson, Bobak Esfarjani, Ezra Nachman, Margaret Rose Lester, Matthew Lau, Laura Putney, Simran Baidwan, Marta Gene Camps, Gregory Nelson, Amanda Green, Jeannine Renshaw, Darika Fuhrmann, and Eric Haywood.

The series Manifest Season 1 includes a total of 16 episodes titled Pilot, Reentry, Turbulence, Unclaimed Baggage, Connecting Flights, Off Radar, S.N.A.F.U., Point of No Return, Dead Reckoning, Crosswinds, Contrails, Vanishing Point, Cleared for Approach, Upgrade, Hard Landing, and Estimated Time of Departure.

The series Manifest Season 2 includes a total of 13 episodes titled Fasten Your Seatbelts, Grounded, False Horizon, Black Box, Coordinated Flight, Return Trip, Emergency Exit, Carry On, Airplane Bottles, Course Deviation, Unaccompanied Minors, Call Sign, and Icing Conditions.

The series Manifest Season 3 includes a total of 13 episodes titled Tailfin, Deadhead, Wingman, Tailspin, Water Landing, Graveyard Spiral, Precious Cargo, Destination Unknown, Bogey, Compass Calibration, Duty-Free, Mayday – Part 1, and Mayday – Part 2.

The second season of the series Manifest was confirmed on 15th April 2019 by NBC. The third season of the series Manifest was confirmed on 15th June 2020 by NBC.

There is no update or news about the confirmation of the fourth season of the series Manifest. If we get any update about the confirmation of Manifest Season 4, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Let’s talk about the cast of the fourth season of the series Manifest.

Manifest Season 4 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Manifest Season 4 below.

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone Josh Dallas as Ben Stone Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez Luna Blaise as Olive Stone Jack Messina as Cal Stone Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl Matt Long as Zeke Landon Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer Ellen Tamaki as Drea Mikami Ed Herbstman as Troy Andrene Ward-Hammond as Kate Bowers Jared Grimes as Adrian Garrett Wareing as TJ Morrison Tim Moriarty as NSA Deputy Tim Powell Alfredo Narciso as Captain Riojas DazMann Still as Kory Mahira Kakkar as Dr. Aria Gupta Devin Harjes as Pete Baylor Omar Torres as Officer Diaz Lauren Norvelle as Sarah Fitz Elizabeth Marvel as The Major Mugga as Bethany Collins James McMenamin as Jace Baylor Adriane Lenox as Beverly

Let’s see the release date of the fourth season of the series Manifest.

Manifest Season 4 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Manifest Season 4 is not declared yet. We expect that the release date of the fourth season of the series Manifest will be declared after the confirmation of the season.

If it announces, it will surely arrive on NBC as well as on the OTT platform Netflix. We can expect Manifest Season 4 in early 2022 or mid-2022.

The first season of the series Manifest was aired between 24th September 2018 to 18th February 2019. The second season of the series Manifest was aired between 6th January 2020 to 6th April 2020.

The third season of the series Manifest was aired between 1st April 2021 and 10th June 2021. If we get any other update about the release date of Manifest Season 4, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series Manifest.

Manifest Season 4 Trailer:

Well, the official trailer of the series Manifest Season 4 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Manifest.

Well, the official trailer of the series Manifest Season 4 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let's watch the trailer of the third season of the series Manifest.