Manifest Season 4 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021
In the United States, Manifest is a popular supernatural sci-fi TV series that has received a lot of The show’s fourth season hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected In June 2021, NBC announced that the show would be canceled after its third season, despite the fact that it had a large audience. However, Netflix and NBC are in talks to renew the series. As a result, we may expect to hear about the series’ continuation very soon.
Season name
There were 16 episodes in the first season, which were broadcast in 2018. In April of 2020 and April of 2021, 13 episodes of Season 2 and 3 were aired. There has been a wonderful reception to all three seasons of the show, and they have all been very Season four is almost here!
release date
As of now, no formal confirmation has been given regarding the show’s release date will be announced after the fourth season’s renewal is secured. It’s possible that the fourth season might air on both NBC and Netflix.
Early 2022 or mid-2022 is our best guess. The article will be updated and you will be notified as soon as we learn of any changes to it. As a result, don’t forget to check out the website for additional information on other upcoming
Cast
There are many characters in the season 4 cast like
Andrene Ward-Hammond – Kate Bowers
Jared Grimes – Adrian
Garrett Wareing – TJ Morrison
Tim Moriarty – NSA Deputy Tim Powell
Alfredo Narciso – Captain Riojas
DazMann Still – Kory
Mahira Kakkar – Dr. Aria Gupta
Devin Harjes – Pete Baylor
Omar Torres – Officer Diaz
Lauren Norvelle – Sarah Fitz
Elizabeth Marvel – The Major
Mugga – Bethany Collins
James McMenamin – Jace Baylor
Adriane Lenox – Beverly
Melissa Roxburgh – Michaela Stone
Josh Dallas – Ben Stone
Athena Karkanis – Grace Stone
- Ramirez as Jared Vasquez
Luna Blaise – Olive Stone
Jack Messina – Cal Stone
Parveen Kaur – Saanvi Bahl
Matt Long – Zeke Landon
Daryl Edwards – Robert Vance
Holly Taylor – Angelina Meyer
Ellen Tamaki – Drea Mikami
Ed Herbstman – Troy