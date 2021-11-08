Manifest Season 4 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

In the United States, Manifest is a popular supernatural sci-fi TV series that has received a lot of The show’s fourth season hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected In June 2021, NBC announced that the show would be canceled after its third season, despite the fact that it had a large audience. However, Netflix and NBC are in talks to renew the series. As a result, we may expect to hear about the series’ continuation very soon.

Season name

There were 16 episodes in the first season, which were broadcast in 2018. In April of 2020 and April of 2021, 13 episodes of Season 2 and 3 were aired. There has been a wonderful reception to all three seasons of the show, and they have all been very Season four is almost here!

release date

As of now, no formal confirmation has been given regarding the show’s release date will be announced after the fourth season’s renewal is secured. It’s possible that the fourth season might air on both NBC and Netflix.

Early 2022 or mid-2022 is our best guess. The article will be updated and you will be notified as soon as we learn of any changes to it. As a result, don’t forget to check out the website for additional information on other upcoming

Cast

There are many characters in the season 4 cast like

Andrene Ward-Hammond – Kate Bowers

Jared Grimes – Adrian

Garrett Wareing – TJ Morrison

Tim Moriarty – NSA Deputy Tim Powell

Alfredo Narciso – Captain Riojas

DazMann Still – Kory

Mahira Kakkar – Dr. Aria Gupta

Devin Harjes – Pete Baylor

Omar Torres – Officer Diaz

Lauren Norvelle – Sarah Fitz

Elizabeth Marvel – The Major

Mugga – Bethany Collins

James McMenamin – Jace Baylor

Adriane Lenox – Beverly

Melissa Roxburgh – Michaela Stone

Josh Dallas – Ben Stone

Athena Karkanis – Grace Stone

Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Luna Blaise – Olive Stone

Jack Messina – Cal Stone

Parveen Kaur – Saanvi Bahl

Matt Long – Zeke Landon

Daryl Edwards – Robert Vance

Holly Taylor – Angelina Meyer

Ellen Tamaki – Drea Mikami

Ed Herbstman – Troy