Top Boy Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Top Boy is a British television series. The series Top Boy includes crime and drama. The fourth season of the series Top Boy is confirmed.

The series Top Boy has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fourth season of the series Top Boy.

Top Boy Season 4:

Three seasons of the series Top Boy are already released, and the fourth one is coming soon. We expect that the series Top Boy Season 4 will receive a great response from the audience.

At the end of the third season of the series Top Boy, we have seen that Dushane goes to Jamaica. At there, he starts to work at the car rental shop of his cousin.

Later, he connects with Sugar. Sugar is an imprisoned drug lord. He makes a business deal with Sugar. After that, he goes back to Summerhouse and starts selling the products of Sugar.

Later, he once again becomes Top Boy. But, the new crew from London Fields are not standing for Dushane. The new crew is headed by the cruel Jamie.

Sully gets caught during a power struggle with Modie, and he is in prison now. Modie is a murderous drug dealer.

He ran the London Fields gang during the absence of Silly and Dushane. Later, Sully gets released from prison, and he again connects with Gem and Jason.

He connects with them to start selling in Ramsgate. On the other side, Dris is suffering from a stroke. Now, he is partially disabled. And he is struggling with his responsibilities depends on the return of Dushane.

Dushane is trying to regain control. The story of the third season of the series Top Boy will be continued in the fourth season of the series Top Boy.

The series Top Boy was created by Ronan Bennett. Brian Eno and Michael Asante are the composers in the series Top Boy.

The series Top Boy starring Ashley Walters, Michael Ward, Malcolm Kamulete, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Xavien Russell, Kane Robinson, Shone Romulus, David Omoregie, Giocomo Mancini, and Michael Vincent.

The series Top Boy was executively produced by Aubrey Graham, Adel Nur, Jamal Henderson, and Maverick Carter.

The series Top Boy produced by Ronan Bennett, Alasdair Flind, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Charles Steel, and Laura Hastings-Smith.

Tat Radcliffe and Christopher Ross completed the cinematography of the series Top Boy. The series Top Boy was edited by Chris Wyatt and Matthew Tabern.

The series Top Boy was made under Cowboy Films, DreamCrew, Easter Partisan, and SpringHill Entertainment.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the fourth season of the series Top Boy. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Top Boy includes four episodes. It was directed by Yann Demange and written by Ronan Bennett.

The second season of the series Top Boy also includes four episodes. It was written by Ronan Bennett and directed by Jonathan van Tulleken.

The third season of the series Top Boy includes ten episodes titled Bruk Up, Building Bridges, Big Flame, Bonfire Night, Smoke Gets in Your Hands, Press Gang, The Squeeze, Bad Eye, Everyone’s Got Family, and You Don’t Know Me.

The third season of the series Top Boy was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nia DaCosta, Brady Hood, and Aneil Karia. It was written by Ronan Bennett and Daniel West.

If we get any update about the fourth season of the series Top Boy, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the series upcoming fourth season of the series Top Boy.

Top Boy Season 4 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the fourth season of the series Top Boy below.

Ashley Walters as Dushane Hill Kane Robinson as Gerard – Sully – Sullivan Shone Romulus as Dris Wright Giacomo Mancini as Gem Mustapha Michael Ward as Jamie Tovell Jasmine Jobson as Jaq Simbiatu Ajikawo as Shelley Hope Ikpoku Jr. as Aaron Tovell Araloyin Oshunremi as Stefan Tovell Keiyon Cook as Atticus – Ats – Ayittey Jolade Obasola as Amma Ayittey Kadeem Ramsay as Kit Lisa Dwan as Lizzie Marsha Millar as Pat Clare-Hope Ashitey as Taylor Ashley Thomas as Jermaine Newton Ricky Smarts as Jason Seraphina Beh as Farah David Omoregie as Modie Kola Bokinni as Leyton Alessandro Babalola as Haze Saffron Hocking as Lauren Joshua Blissett as Kieron Isla Jackson Ritchie as Sarah Josef Altin as Lee Elizabeth Tan as Maude Unique Spencer as Abby Kiko Armstong Dudley O’Shaughnessy as Si Reniko Francis as Tyrone Nyshai Caynes as Romy Dan Connolly as Tim Braithwaite Howard Charles as Curtis

Let’s see the release date of the series Top Boy Season 4.

Top Boy Season 4 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Top Boy is not announced yet. If we get any update about the release date of the fourth season, we will add it here.

It is confirmed that the series Top Boy Season 4 will be released in late 2021. The fourth season of the series Top Boy will be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The first season of the series Top Boy was released on 31st October 2011 on Channel 4. The second season of the series Top Boy was released on 20th August 2013 on Channel 4.

After two seasons, Netflix adapted the series Top Boy. The third season of the series Top Boy was released on 13th September 2019 on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series Top Boy is named Top Boy: Summerhouse on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series Top Boy.

Top Boy Season 4 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Top Boy Season 4 is not released yet. If it releases, we will update it here. We have mentioned the trailer of the third season of the series Top Boy below. Let’s watch it.

