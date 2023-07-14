Malory Towers Season 5 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Again, guys, Malory Towers is a fantastic British Canadian children’s Tv Series, taken from an eponymous book series written by a famous personality named Enid Blyton, an English children’s writer. The series’ first season took place in 2020, and within a very short period, the creators have successfully released all four seasons of Malory Tower. And, also after the release of season 4 on the 8th of May, 2023, the makers also announced that they had already decided to make the renewal of the Malory Towner for its fifth season; it has 20 episodes a long season.

Thus, in this article, we have shared all the essential information about the Malory Towers Season 5, including its IMDb rating, release date, trailer, and much more.

Let us start our article by knowing the IMDb rating of one of the children-based series Malory Towers, which is 7.2 out of 10.

Malory Towers Season 5 Release Date:

As we stated above, the creators already announced that the series Malory Towers would also have Season 5 and already began the production work for the season. It will have 20 episodes, so it will take much more time to release.

But, based on our assumption, the Malory Towers Season 5 will share their first glimpse by the end of 2024 or the start of 2025.

Malory Towers Series Storyline Overview:

We all know the importance of understanding the previous season’s storyline before knowing about any upcoming season. So, here we would first share a few quick snap-shorts of the entire Malory Towers storyline; then, we will proceed with the forthcoming season’s plotline.

So, the Malory Towers series primarily focuses on a young women’s group leaving their homes and settling in a girls’ boarding school. The series perfectly combines challenges, friendships, and much more connected with the Malory Towers.

As the series proceeds, they all welcome a new student named Darrell Rivers, who is so excited to start her new life at the Malory Towers. Darrell’s nature is amiable, so she easily connects with all the other students; she also makes a group of three naught friends named Sally, Alicia, and Mary.

Not only that, but they were also participating in many outdoor activities, and through their bonding with each other, were also become so strong; and also made many new friends. But, finally, they all reached their high school age, too; these four groups stayed together, having many enjoyable moments with each other.

The nominees for the 2021 #CanadianScreenAwards were announced today and we're so excited that Director #BruceMcDonald was nominated for his work on #MaloryTowers! Congratulations Bruce! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/iXkIvuiua6 — malorytowerstv (@malorytowerstv) March 30, 2021

So, everyone here is excited about the expected storyline of the Malory Towers’ upcoming season.

Malory Towers Season 5 Expected Storyline:

We can completely understand your eagerness to know about the Malory Towers Season 5’s storyline; but at the present moment, still, the production work of the Malory Towers series is ongoing.

And the makers also have given no further hint about the storyline of the series, except the list of episodes.

We all have to wait for a little more prolonged period to know the plot of the series. And, some fans are not able to stay to understand what the Malory Towers’ upcoming season has to tell, so they can read the eponymous book, which was written by a well-known personality Enid Blyton; from there, you will get some hints about the further storyline of the series.

Malory Towers Season 5 Cast Member:

Fans of Malory Towers were already excited to know everything about season 5 from the day it was officially announced. And, especially, everyone is excited to know about the list of starring members for season 5.

So, the following is the list of cast members that will be a part of Malory Towers Season 5.

Ella Bright as Darrell Rivers

Danya Griver as Gwendoline Mary Lacey

Amelie Green as Wilhelmina ‘Bill’ Robinson

Sienna Arif-Knights as Sally Hope

Carys John as Ellen Wilson

Beth Bradfield as Jean Dunlop

Natasha Raphael as Irene Edwards

Imogen Lamb as Mary-Lou Linnet

Zoey Siewert as Alicia Johns

Ashley McGuire as Matron

Amy Roerig as Clarissa Carter

Charles Jackson as Fred Gilson

Aviella Burch as Ruth Batten

Bre Francis as Mavis

April V Woods as Felicity Rivers

Birgitte Solem as Miss Elizabeth Grayling

Christien Anholt as Mr. Lacey

Jude Harper – Wrobel as Ron Gilson

Edesiri P Okpenerho as June Johns

Kimia Lamour as Connie Batten

Ava Azizi as Susan Heather

Jason Callender as Mr Parker

Other than this, the makers may introduce some new cast members to increase the plot of the series, but it is an expectation; it will only finalized after the production team members confirm.

Malory Towers Season 5 List of Episodes:

Malory Towers is listed as one of the fan’s favorite series, as it has successfully released season 4 recently, and now the production of season 5 is on its way, so it will too be released. According to an official statement, the makers of the Malory Towers have announced that the upcoming season will have 20 episodes, as it is quite a big project.

Other than this, we don’t have any further news about the same. So, here we are sharing the list of the episode of Malory Towers Season 4, along with their titles, which will be helpful to you to guess the storyline of each episode.

Episode 01: “The Rivers Sisters”

Episode 02: “The Doubloon”

Episode 03: “The inter-Tower Match”

Episode 04: “The Essay”

Episode 05: “The Kiss”

Episode 06: “The Midnight Surprise”

Episode 07: “The Speech”

Episode 08: “The Connie Affair”

Episode 09: “The Strong Heart”

Episode 10: “The Field Trip”

Episode 11: “The Exam”

Episode 12: “The Terrible Day”

Episode 13: “The Wedding Day”

Malory Towers Season 5 Production Team:

We all know how much effort is required to make a series, and it will not only succeed because of the cast member; it is also needed meticulous planning about each and everything, which entirely done by the creator’s team of the series. So, it is always better to appreciate the cast member and their production teams equally.

Now, here we will discuss all the information about the production team of the Malory Towers series, an outstanding drama series based on a novel under the same name written by a well-known author Enid Blyton.

New adventures await!!! Can't wait for you to see what Darrell and the north tower girls are up to 🥳#MaloryTowers https://t.co/IapsxZ0fMy pic.twitter.com/tN2WoL2vMi — malorytowerstv (@malorytowerstv) March 17, 2021

Sasha Hails and Rachel Flowerday created the series, directed with the help of an excellent directors team, such as Gary Williams, Tracey Rooney, Rebecca Rycroft, etc.

Other than this, the Malory Towers has a fantastic group of executive producers as well as producers, such as Josh Scherba, Sasha Hails, Andra Duke, Jo Sargent, Michael A. Cunn, David Collier, Daniel Bourre, Angela Boudreault, Jim Corston, etc.

And also it has three streaming networks to release its series, including CBBC, BYUtv, and Family Channel.

Where to Watch Malory Towers Season 5?

Well, as we already discussed that the Malory Towers series is available on many platforms, so you guys can watch all the episodes of the Malory Towers series on any of its three outlets, such as CBBC, Family Channel, and in BYUtv, where the episodes are free to watch.

Also, you will soon get the official news about season 5 on the official platform; until then, you guys enjoy watching its previous seasons.

Malory Towers Season 5 Trailer:

The production of Malory Towers season 5 is ongoing, so we have yet to get any trailer or teaser updates from the makers. Still, we will surely update you with the same as and when we get any updates about the trailer teaser of season 5.

Until then, you guys can take a re-look at the trailer of its previous season, which we already mentioned above.

Final Words:

Malory Towers is one of the best Canadian television series, taken from an eponymous book written by Enid Blyton. After reading this article, we hope you have received all the essential information about the Malory Towers Season 5, such as the release date, storyline, and much more.

We hope that all the readers are getting the relevant information from all the articles; And; stay in touch with our website to get all the latest information about the new season and series.