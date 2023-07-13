Dangerous Liaisons Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Dangerous Liaisons is a well-known American historical drama-based series, initially taken from a novel under the same name, written by a famous author, Pierre Choderlos De Laclos. The first season of Dangerous Liaisons was released on 6th November 2022, consisting of eight episodes, and on the Starz platform. But for some unknown reason, the production team canceled season 2 to release on the Starz platform. And at the present moment, the production is ongoing; but people are still determining on which platform season 2 of the series will be released.

Thus, this article will share all the essential information about Dangerous Liaisons Season 2, including its IMDb rating, release date, trailer, and much more. So, read the entire article carefully to learn about the upcoming season of the Dangerous Liaisons series.

Dangerous Liaisons Season 2 Release Date:

Unfortunately, guys, at the present moment, we are not having any official release date for Dangerous Liaisons Season 2. Still, as far as we know, the makers announced the happening news of season 2 before the release of season 1. Hence, they might get started on their production work for the forthcoming season.

God may forgive but Camille doesn’t forget. Watch all episodes of Dangerous Liaisons on the STARZ App. https://t.co/oHYt6DTwTx pic.twitter.com/CYy4jAgZzG — Dangerous Liaisons (@DangerousSTARZ) December 27, 2022

And you will see the first glimpse of Dangerous Liaisons Season 2 by early 2024.

Dangerous Liaisons Series Storyline Overview:

As we discussed earlier, the Dangerous Liaisons series is one of the American historical-based series created by Harriet Warner. The series has a fascinating storyline of two madly loved lovers. Still, suddenly, the situation gets turned as both the couple is now against each other by being the most potent enemy for each other.

Even they forget everything they have for each other; now they just have hate feelings, which is hardly destroying their life. But at the last moment, in the final episode of season 1, “It’s a War,” we show that Tristan starts realizing he is still in love with Celene.

Hence, after watching the end of the series, audiences were highly demanding for season 2; but they still had to wait a few more months to watch the first glimpse of the forthcoming series season.

Dangerous Liaisons Season 2 Expected Storyline:

All the audiences of Dangerous Liaisons are so happy by seeing the ending scene of season 1, where Tristan finally realizes that he still feels for Celene. Now, all Tristan and Celene’s fans here are eagerly waiting to know about the upcoming plot of the season.

Based on the ending of season 1, we predict that both lovers may come close to each other again in season 2. But, it is likewise an expected storyline, as we don’t have any official plot updated news.

But, those who want to know about the forthcoming season can read the novel Dangerous Liaisons, written by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, because the entire series was based on this novel only; Hence, there are chances that after reading this novel, the fans got the basic idea about the Dangerous Liaisons Season 2.

Dangerous Liaisons Season 2 Cast Member:

Dangerous Liaisons is a superbly created series with an excellent cast member team. The acting skills of each cast member of Dangerous Liaisons were outstanding, so the viewers demanded the same faces for its upcoming season.

So, the following is the list of Dangerous Liaisons series cast members who will play a crucial role in its upcoming season, whose release date still needs to be out.

Nicholas Denton as Pascal Valmont

Hilton Pelser as Gabriel Carré

Alice Englert as Camille

Maria Friedman as Berthe

Gabriel Andrews as Opera Goer

Colette Dalal Tchantcho as Ondine, Vicomtesse de Valmont

Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Majordome

Kathryn Wilder as Eloise de Chalon

Kosar Ali as Victoire

Fisayo Akinade as Theo, Chevalier de Saint-Jacques

Paloma Faith as Florence de Régnier

Carice van Houten as Jacqueline de Montrachet

Nathanael Saleh as Azolan

Clare Higgins as Madame Jericho

Mia Threapleton as Rose

Michael McElhatton as Jean de Merteuil

Agnes O’Casey as Emilie de Sevigny

Antonia Campbell-Hughes as Marie Antoinette

Lesley Manville as Geneviéve de Merteuil

Matilda Tucker as Suzette

Lucy Cohu as Christine, Comtesse de Sevigny

Tom Wlaschiha as Henri de Montrachet

Matthew Steer as Emile

Dimitri Gripari as Danceny

Maggie O’Neill

Miltos Yerolemou as Antoine

Christian McKay

Sarah E Bentley as Duchesse de Lanvin

Richard Earl as Duc de Lanvin

NGL, vengeance looks good on Camille. Watch the finale of #DangerousLiaisons now on the STARZ App. https://t.co/oHYt6DTwTx pic.twitter.com/RtSxwE6Jxz — Dangerous Liaisons (@DangerousSTARZ) December 25, 2022

Other than this, there is also scope for introducing new faces, but still, it is just a prediction, and we are still determining the new entries.

Dangerous Liaisons Season 2 List of Episodes:

Well, here we have good news for all the Dangerous Liaisons fans, as the makers have already shared information about the happening of Dangerous Liaisons Season 2. Still, the thing is, they have not shared the confirmed release date for the same and have not even declared anything about the total number of episodes.

Here we expect that the Dangerous Liaison series, in the upcoming season, may have 8 to 10 episodes, as season 1 has eight episodes. But, still, the viewers have to wait for the confirmed news.

Until that moment, here we are sharing the list of all the episodes of its previous season, along with their title names, using which you can guess the entire storyline of the series.

Episode 01: “Love or War”

Episode 02: “Conquer or Die”

Episode 03: “Even God Does Not Forgive”

Episode 04: “You Don’t Know Me”

Episode 05: “The World Should Be Afraid Of Us”

Episode 06: “You Are Not My Equal”

Episode 07: “Here is My Soul”

Episode 08: “It’s War”

Dangerous Liaisons Season 2 Production Team:

Dangerous Liaisons is one of the period dramas which Harriet Warner fantastically created, who was also the executive producer, along with a few more members, like Tony Krantz, Scott Huff, Colin Callender, Bethan Jones, etc. Initially, this drama was based on a novel under the same name, written by the famous author Pierre Choderlos de Lacios.

Although, the series is also associated with a few production companies, such as Flame Ventures, Playground Entertainment, and Lionsgate Television. And also, the makers released the first-ever season of the series on the Starz platform. And the team might introduce one more platform on which they will release season 2.

Where to Watch Dangerous Liaisons Season 2?

According to sources, we have heard that after season 1, Starz canceled season 2 from their streaming platform. We have yet to get any exact information about the venue for season 2.

But you can watch the entire season 1 of Dangerous Liaisons on Starz, and also it is available on the Netflix original.

Dangerous Liaisons Season 2 Trailer:

At the present moment, the production of Dangerous Liaisons season 2 is still ongoing, so we are not having any trailer updates of the same.

But, not to worry, guys, until any trailer updates for Dangerous Liaisons season 2, here we have shared with you the trailer of its previous season, that is of season 1, which would grab your attention; and excites you to watch the entire season.

Final Words:

Dangerous Liaisons is a well-known historical-based drama series that won the heart of many of its fans just after releasing season 1. And, mainly, the fans are spreading much love to the series’ lead characters, Nicholas Denton and Alice Englert, for performing so well in the series. Besides this, everything about season 1 was superb, and the end is good, as it has created a kind of excitement in everyone’s mind about what will happen next in season 2.

After reading this article, we hope you have all the relevant information about Dangerous Liaisons season 2. If you have any queries, please comment in our website comment section.