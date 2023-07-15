Dead Ringers Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Dead Ringers is an American-based Psychological thriller drama series, a remake of the 1988 film under the same name, created by David Cronenberg. The series Season 1 was released on 21st April 2023, with six episodes in it, and as it is a recently released series, the makers have not made any further announcements about the Dead Ringers Season 2. So, there might be a chance of the Dead Ringers season 2 happening in the future.

Thus, in this article, we have shared all the essential information about the Dead Ringers Season 2, including the release date, IMDb rating, and much more.

Hence, before starting our article by knowing its release date, we need to know the IMDb rating of the Dead Ringers series, which was 7.6 out of 10.

Also, the series Dead Ringers are top-rated for the unique storyline, which they brought here; the acting skills of each cast member also get considerable fame and love from their fans. So, now read the article carefully to know more about the Dead Ringers Season 2.

Dead Ringers Season 2 Release Date:

As far as we know, the Dead Ringers is a miniseries. It recently released its season 1 on the 21st of April, 2023, with a list of six episodes on Amazon Prime Videos, and also gained much popularity from its season 1 only.

Now, as season 1 is recently released, all the fans of the Dead Ringers are highly demanding the Dead Ringers Season 2. Still, at the present moment, the production team has not yet declared any confirmed news about the happening of season 2.

But there is a high possibility for season 2, and we will get the happening news soon. So till that moment, watch the Dead Ringers Season 1, and cross your fingers for its Season 2.

Dead Ringers Series Storyline Overview:

Dead Ringers is a Psychological thriller series, which was initially taken from a novel under the same name, and also took some part of the series from a 1988 film under the same name.

The series’ plot is exciting, and it is all about the real-life twin’s brother who suddenly died in 1975. The series has just made a few changes like they have shown here a Twins sister with a specialty in OBGYN.

As the makers changed the gender, they flipped the real-life story by changing gender and adding a few new twists and turns. It was more interesting than the real ones and grabbed viewers’ attention.

Dr. Mantle and Dr. Mantle will see you now. #DeadRingers is NOW streaming only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/FqLDTZiCKG — Dead Ringers (@DeadRingers) April 21, 2023

So, now after watching such a dark series, the audiences are demanding more parts of the Dead Ringers, but as it was a mini-web series, there are only a few possibilities for the happening of Dead Ringers Season 2.

Dead Ringers Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As we discussed above, the Dead Ringers series season 1 was recently released in April of 2023, so now the makers need more time to plan whether they want to set the Dead Ringers series for its sequel.

So, as the happening still needs to be confirmed, there is no use in stating the expected storyline of the series. So, you guys have to wait for a few months to know whether the Dead Ringers season 2 will happen, and then and only we will come to know about the further storyline of the series.

Dead Ringers Season 2 List of Cast Members:

The starring member of the Dead Ringers is getting much love and fame from their fans after appearing in the Dead Ringers Season 1, so the audiences also demand the same faces to be a part of Dead Ringers Season 2. But as it is a recently released series, the makers have not shared any confirmed news about it.

Hence, here we are sharing the expected cast member list of the Dead Ringers Season 2, which has many possibilities for future events.

Rachel Weisz as Beverly and Elliot Mantle

Michael Chernus as Tom

Britne Oldford as Genevieve Cotard

Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca Parker

Emily Meade as Susan Parker

Poppy Liu as Greta

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Silas Jordan

Jeremy Shamos as Joseph

Maryann Urbano as Sasha

Natalie Woolams-Torres as Heather

Andrew Garman as the grief support group leader

Liza Fernandez as Lenka

Suzanne Bertish as Linda

Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Jeremy

Tony Crane as Nick

Michael McKean as Marion

Erica Sweany as Florence

Susan Blommaert as Agnes

Kevin R. McNally as Alan

Other than this, there is also a possibility of adding some new members to Dead Ringers Season 2, but as the makers have not shared anything yet, we cannot share any exact information.

Dead Ringers Season 2 List of Episodes:

At the present moment, the production team of the Dead Ringers has not shared anything about season 2; even the happening of the series still needs to be confirmed. And, in between this situation, if we talk about the list of episodes, we may predict that if there is Dead Ringers Season 2, there will be another six episodes, with the title from seven to twelve.

But, as it is only a prediction and not final information, here we are sharing the list of episodes for the Dead Ringers Season 1 and the list of episodes.

Episode 01: “One”

Episode 02: “Two”

Episode 03: ”Three”

Episode 04: “Four”

Episode 05: “Five”

Episode 06: “Six”

Dead Ringers Season 2 Creators Team:

Dead Ringers is one of the best Psychological thriller miniseries, created by Alice Birch; it is the remake series of a 1998 film under the same name, which David Cronenberg made.

Dead Ringers series has a brilliant team of executive producers, like Barbara Wall, Anne Carey, Rachel Weisz, James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and a few more members. And the full credit for the cinematography for the series goes to Goncalves, Jody Lee Lipes, and Laura Merians.

Rachel Weisz on the original #DeadRingers: “I loved the kind of weird psychosexual thriller element of the movie. Then I guess there’s just the central performance of two codependent siblings having the time of their lives.” #ActorsOnActors https://t.co/X9YQnNVclZ pic.twitter.com/1X9UklYjBr — Variety (@Variety) June 17, 2023

And the Dead Ringers series has taken an Amazon Prime streaming platform as their original networking site, where they can release all the seasons of the series.

Where to Watch Dead Ringers Season 2?

Well, currently, we are not having any updates regarding the happening of the Dead Ringers Season 2; but you can keep your eyes on all the official websites of the series to know the latest updates.

Other than this, if you want to watch all the episodes of Dead Ringers season 1, then all the episodes are available only on their official OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Dead Ringers Season 2 Trailer:

Dead Ringers is a just-released series that recently released season 1 in April 2023; Hence, the makers need more time to plan whether Dead Ringers Season 2 will be there.

But, until then, the readers who have yet to watch the series season 1 have already shared the first glimpse of the season 1s trailer above.

Final Words:

Dead Ringers recently a popular series, a remake of the 1998 film under the same name created by David Cronenberg. The Dead Ringer series is gaining much fame due to the unique storyline of the series and the actions of each cast member.

After the release of Dead Ringers season 1, the audiences are now eagerly waiting to know about the renewal of the series; but as it is a miniseries; so there is an equal chance of the occurrence of Dead Ringers season 2.

And we hope that after reading this article, you guys get to know enough information about the Dead Ringers Season 2, including its release date, trailer, storyline, etc., and, still, if you have any queries related to any series or season, then please feel free to comment on our websites comment section.