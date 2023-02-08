Head of the Class Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Head of the Class is an American sitcom. The series Head of the Class is full of comedy. It has received a mixed response from the audience.

Head of the Class has received 4.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Head of the Class.

Head of the Class Season 2:

The series Head of the Class follows the story of a group of overachieving high school students who later meet their biggest challenge, a teacher who wants them to focus less on grades but more on experiencing life.

The series Head of the Class was created by Seth Cohen, Rich Eustis, and Michael Elias. It stars Isabella Gomez, Gavin Lewis, Adrian Matthew Escalona, Brandon Severs, Jorge Diaz, and Dior Goodjohn.

The series Head of the Class was executively produced by Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen, Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Phill Lewis, and Bill Callahan. It was produced by Ken Ornstein, Randall Winston, Nora Nolan, and Kip Kroeger.

The first season of the series Head of the Class includes a total of ten episodes titled Pilot, Moms Be Momming, As the World Sa-Turns, The Stare-Master, YOLO, All We Do Is Win, The Escalante Minute, Beaks and Cheeks, Frozen Dinner…Party, and Three More Years.

It seems that the second season of the series Head of the Class will also include a total of ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The length of each episode of the series Head of the Class ranges from 21 to 27 minutes. The series Head of the Class was made under Doozer Productions and Warner Bros. Television. It has arrived on HBO Max.

The series Head of the Class was written by Seth Cohen, Michael Elias, Rich Eustis, Kelsey Murray, Amy Pocha, Allison Bosma, Jon DeWalt, Brian Bradley, Bill Callahan, Steven Cragg, Willie Hunter, Luisa Leschin, Nora Nolan, and Joanna Quraishi. It was directed by Phill Lewis and Randall Keenan Winston.

Let’s see if the second season of the series Head of the Class is happening or not.

Is Head of the Class Season 2 Happening?

Head of the Class Season 2 is not happening. But there is still a chance for the announcement of the second season of the series Head of the Class.

The series Head of the Class was canceled after one season in December 2021. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series Head of the Class, we will update it here. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Head of the Class.

Head of the Class Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Head of the Class Season 2 below.

Isabelle Gomez as Alicia Adams Dior Goodjohn as Robyn Rook Gavin Lewis as Luke Burrows Adrian Matthew Escalona as Miles Mendelson Brandon Severs as Terrell Smith Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Makayla Washington Jorge Diaz as Elliot Olsen Katie Beth Hall as Sarah Watson Christa Miller as Principal Maris Julian Zane Chowdhury as Drip Lord Robin Givens as Darlene Johnny Jay Lee as Griffin Thomas Kuc as Ryan Bob Clendenin as Superintendent Pearson Rachel Marsh as Andrea Bryce Adam Brown as Kid Brooke Becker as Jess Peterson Ashley Gibson as Receptionist Maddie Rien as Betsy Glennon Phill Lewis as Vice-Principal Flair Alex Kapp as Carol Burrows Kara Luiz as Bethany Sean Philip Glasgow as Crunchy Chris Garrett Gallego as Vandal 2 Sheldon Bailey as Burt Caroline Goldenberg as Vandal 1 Joseph Keane as Barista Matthew Kimbrough as Keith Morrison

Let’s watch the review of the first season of the series Head of the Class.

Head of the Class Season 1 Review:

Head of the Class Season 1 got mixed reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Head of the Class will receive a positive response from the audience if it announces.

Maybe the second season of the series Head of the Class will have a fresh start. It is because there is very little chance for the continuation of the story of the first season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update or news about the story of the first season of the series Head of the Class, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Head of the Class.

Head of the Class Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Head of the Class Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of the second season.

‘Head of the Class’ Update Canceled at HBO Max https://t.co/OkOx8A8L8t — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 18, 2021

Maybe the second season of the serie Head of the Class will be released in late 2022 on HBO Max. The first season of the series Head of the Class was released on 4th November 2021 on HBO Max.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Head of the Class, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Head of the Class.

Head of the Class Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Head of the Class Season 2 is not released yet. Find the trailer of Head of the Class Season 1 below. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch Head of the Class Season 2?

Head of the Class has arrived on HBO Max. All episodes are available to watch on HBO Max. No announcement has been made about the second season of the series Head of the Class. As we get any news or update about the second season of the series Head of the Class, we will update it here.

Why Did Howard Hesseman Leave Head of the Class Television Series?

Howard Hesseman said that the show was a disposable frivolity, as well as he was not doing the series Head of the Class that he was led to think that he’d do, but it is complicated for him to get off that.

