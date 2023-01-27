Elite Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Elite is a Spanish television series. It is full of teen drama and thriller. The series Elite got a positive response from the audience.

It has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fifth season of the series Elite.

Elite Season 5:

The series Elite was renewed for the fifth season in February 2021. Netflix has renewed the series Elite for the fifth season in February 2021.

The filming of the fifth season of the series Elite was started in February 2021 and it concluded on 15th June 2021.

Also, Netflix has renewed the series Elite for the sixth season recently in October 2021. In the series Elite, when three working-class teenagers start attending an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them as well as the wealthy students lead to murder.

The story of the series Elite is amazing and the series is worth watching. The series Elite was created by Dario Madrona and Carlos Montero.

It stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, and Omar Ayuso. It was executively produced by Carlos Montero, Dario Madrona, Diego Betancor, and Inaki Juaristi.

It was produced by Francisco Ramos. The series Elite was made under Zeta Producciones. Netflix distributed the series Elite.

The first season of the series Elite includes a total of eight episodes titled Bienvenidos, Deseo, Sabado noche, El amor es una droga, Todos mienten, Todo va a salir bien, Todo estalla, and Assilah.

The second season of the series Elite includes a total of eight episodes titled 20 horas desaparecido, 34 horas desaparecido, 36 horas desaparecido, 59 horas desaparecido, 63 horas desaparecido, 66 horas desaparecido, 84 horas desaparecido, and 0 horas desaparecido.

The third season of the series Elite includes a total of eight episodes titled Carla, Samuel y Guzman, Cayetana y Valerio, Lu, Ander, Rebeka, Nadia y Omar, and Polo.

The fourth season of the series Elite includes a total of eight episodes titled El Nuevo Orden, 5 segundos, Cuando bailan las mentiras con las tentaciones, Soy una, La reinsercion, Te quiero mal, Antes de irme, and Antes de irme.

We expect that the fifth season of the series Elite will also include a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Elite was written by Dario Madrona, Carlos Montero, Jaime Vaca, Carlos C. Tome, Breixo Corral, Abril Zamora, Almudena Ocana, and Andres Seara.

It was directed by Dani de la Orden, Ramon Salazar, Jorge Torregrossa, Ginesta Guindal, and Silvia Quer.

If we get any other update or news about the fifth season of the series Elite, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the fifth season of the series Elite.

Elite Season 5 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Elite Season 5 below.

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel Garcia Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa Miguel Bernardeau as Guzman Nunier Aron Piper as Ander Munoz Claudia Salas as Rebeka Parrilla Georgina Amoros as Cayetana Grajera Mina El Hammani as Nadia Shanaa Elisabet Gelabert as Azucena John Omohundro as Polo Benavent Alvaro Rico as Polo Benavent Ester Exposito as Carla Roson Danna Paola as Lu Montesinos Ainhoa Santamaria as Inspectora Abdelatif Hwidar as Yusef Eva Llorach as Sandra Farah Hamed as Iman Ruben Martinez as Teo Jorge Lopez as Valerio Montesinos Carla Diaz as Ari Blanco Martina Cariddi as Mencia Blanco Manu Rios as Patrick Blanco Diego Martin as Benjamin Lola Marceli as Beatriz Pol Granch as Phillippe von Triesenberg Jaime Lorente as Nano Garcia Irene Arcos as Pilar Rocio Munoz-Cobo as Laura Ramon Esquinas as Ventura Miguel Herran as Christian Varela Yaiza Guimare as Begona

Let’s talk about the review of the fourth season of the series Elite.

Elite Season 4 Review:

Elite Season 4 has received a good response from the audience. We expect that Elite Season 5 will also receive a great response from the audience.

At the end of the fourth season of the series Elite, we have seen that Guzman chases after Armando as well as in a fit of rage, gets a flare gun, and later shoots him dead.

In the hospital, with Ari fully conscious, Guzman talks with her and tells her that he knows she loves Samu as well as gives them his blessing.

Choosing to leave, Ander and Guzman say a tearful goodbye to their friends and also loves ones. After that, Mencia asks Ari to be by her side at the time when she tells Benjamin as well as Patrick about her relationship with Armando.

In a flashback, it is revealed that Guzman was helped by Rebe as well as Samu, who threw the dead body of Armando into the lake.

Let’s see what happens next. Maybe the story of the fifth season of the series Elite will start where it is left in the fourth season of the series Elite.

If we get any update about the story of the fifth season of the series Elite, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the fifth season of the series Elite.

Elite Season 5 Release Date:

Elite Season 5’s release date is not declared yet. But it is confirmed that Elite Season 5 will arrive in 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

It will arrive on Netflix. The first season of the series Elite was released on 5th October 2018 on Netflix.

The second season of the series Elite was released on 6th September 2019 on Netflix. The third season of the series Elite was released on 13th March 2020 on Netflix.

The fourth season of the series Elite was released on 18th June 2021 on Netflix. If we get any update about the release date of the fifth season of the series Elite, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Elite.

Elite Season 5 Trailer:

The trailer of Elite Season 5 is not released yet. Find the trailer of Elite Season 4 below. It was released by Netflix on 20th May 2021. Let’s watch it.

