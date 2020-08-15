Latin painter Luchita Hurtado dies at 99

The painter born in Venezuela and based in Los Angeles Luchita Hurtado has died at the age of 99, the Hauser & Wirth gallery reported on Friday.

Local media pointed out that the long-lived and iconic artist died on Thursday night at her home in Santa Monica from natural causes (California, USA).

“I have a responsibility to the world, my planet”, this painter with a very unique career used to say, since she only achieved fame and recognition on a large scale in the last years of her very long life.

So much so that Hurtado was part of the list of the hundred most influential people in the world in 2019 that Time magazine publishes each year. “Now Luchita is finally getting the attention she has deserved for so long. Her vision of the human body as a part of the world, not separated from nature, is more urgent today than ever, “wrote Hans Ulrich Obrist then in her short profile for Time.

Born in 1920 in Maiquetía (Venezuela), Hurtado and part of her family moved to New York when the little girl was only eight years old. In the 1940s, she lived in Mexico, where she came into contact with artists such as Frida Kahlo or Leonora Carrington, and in the 1950s she decided to settle permanently in California.

She was married three times: first with Daniel del Solar, then with Wolfgang Paalen and finally with Lee Mullican. Ecologism, feminism, surrealism and Mexican muralism are some of the ingredients that go hand in hand in Hurtado’s plastic work.

But his paintings remained for decades out of the gaze of the general public and the international artistic community, which only began to know Hurtado when he was in his early thirties. Several exhibitions made a decisive contribution to the painter being able to see the fruits of so many years of work in life.

The 2018 biennial “Made in LA” at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles brought together and took advantage of the first attempts to recover Hurtado, an effort that had an international perspective with the “I Live I Die I Will Reborn” retrospective at the Serpentine gallery Sackler of London in 2019.

A new interpretation of this exhibition is now in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), but the tour of this exhibition has been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In her recent work, the birth images were an important motif, and it’s hard not to think of those paintings as her way of connecting the end of her life with the beginning,” curator Jennifer King wrote today on the LACMA website as tribute to Hurtado. “Luchita was clairvoyant.”