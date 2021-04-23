Kuttavum Shikshayum Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News.

The meaning of the film Kuttavum Shikshayum is Crime and Punishment. It is a Malayalam film that includes investigation, a thriller, and action.

The filming of the film Kuttavum Shikshayum was started in February 2020. Let’s get the complete detail about the Malayalam film Kuttavum Shikshayum.

Kuttavum Shikshayum:

The story of the film Kuttavum Shikshayum follows a life of a cop – Asif Ali. he is investigating one case.

In this film Kuttavum Shikshayum, we will see a dangerous and thriller adventure. Sibi Thomas and Sreejith Divakaran gave the story of the film Kuttavum Shikshayum.

Rajeev Ravi directed the film Kuttavum Shikshayum. Arun Kumar V. R. produced it. Dawn Vincent gave the music in the upcoming Malayalam film Kuttavum Shikshayum.

Suresh Rajan did the cinematography of the film Kuttavum Shikshayum and B. Ajithkumar edited the film Kuttavum Shikshayum.

The upcoming Malayalam film Kuttavum Shikshayum was made under Film Roli Productions, and it was distributed by the same production company.

Let’s see the main cast of the upcoming Malayalam film Kuttavum Shikshayum.

Kuttavum Shikshayum Cast:

Asif Ali Alencier Ley Lopez Sunny Wayne Sharaf U Dheen Senthil Krishna

The film Kuttavum Shikshayum will include a real-life robbery. The robbery will set in a Jewelry Shop located in Kasargode, Kerala, India.

Let’s see the release date of the film Kuttavum Shikshayum.

Kuttavum Shikshayum Release Date:

The Malayalam film Kuttavum Shikshayum will be released on 2nd July 2021. The film Kuttavum Shikshayum was set to release in September 2020, but the release date was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film Kuttavum Shikshayum will be released in the Malayalam language, and there is no update about the release of Kuttavum Shikshayum in any dubbed version.

Let’s see the official trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Kuttavum Shikshayum.

Kuttavum Shikshayum Trailer:

The official trailer of the Malayalam film Kuttavum Shikshayum is not released yet. As we get any update about it, we will mention it here.

Check this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.