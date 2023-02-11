Dexter Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

It is an American crime drama mystery tv series that includes dark comedy, serial-crime drama, police procedural, mystery, and psychological thriller.

Dexter’s series is based on the novel named Darkly Dreaming Dexter by Jeff Lindsay that was released in 2004.

The announcement of Dexter Season 9 was made in October 2020, and it is confirmed that there will be 10 episodes in Dexter Season 9.

Dexter Season 9 Release Date

The series Dexter Season 9 is set to be released in late 2021. The exact release date is not announced yet. As we get the latest news about Dexter Season 9, we will update it here.

In Dexter Season 8, we have seen that Dexter decides to liver on the island. But Dexter Season 8 ended with a cliffhanger.

In Dexter Season 9, we will see Dexter in Oregon’s forest areas. He lives there with a different name, but there are still some criminals. So, we expect that Dexter Season 9 will be more thrilling and breathtaking.

The story of Dexter Season 8 will continue in Dexter Season 9. We will see the life of Dexter in Dexter Season 9. Let’s talk about the cast of Dexter Season 9. The expected cast of the series Dexter Season 9 is below.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan Julie Benz as Rita Bennett Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan Erik King as James Doakes Lauren Velez as Maria LaGuerta David Zayas as Angel Batista James Remar as Harry Morgan C. S. Lee as Vince Masuka Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn Geoff Pierson as Tom Matthews Aimee Garcia as Jamie Batista

Robert Lloyd Lewis, Timothy Schlattmann, Lauren Gussis, Scott Reynolds, Dennis Bishop, Drew Z. Greenberg, and Arika Lisanne Mittman produced the series, Dexter.

