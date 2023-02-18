Kung Fu Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Kung Fu is an American television series. It is a martial arts action and adventure tv series. The series Kung Fu has received a mixed response from the audience.

It has received 5.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 2:

Kung Fu is based on Kung Fu by Ed Spielman. The series Kung Fu was developed by Christina M. Kim. It stars Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung, Tzi Ma, and Yvonne Chapman.

The series Kung Fu was renewed for the second season in May 2021. The CW renewed the series, Kung Fu, for the second season on 3rd May 2021.

So, it is confirmed that the second season of the series Kung Fu will soon be released on The CW. The filming of the first season of the series Kung Fu was started on 16th October 2020 and it was ended on 27th April 2021 in Langley, British Columbia.

The filming of the second season of the series Kung Fu was started on 20th September 2021 and it is set to complete on 9th March 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Kung Fu includes a total of 13 episodes titled Pilot, Silence, Patience, Hand, Sanctuary, Rage, Guidance, Destiny, Isolation, Choice, Attachment, Sacrifice, and Transformation.

The second season of the series Kung Fu includes a total of seven episodes titled Year of the Tiger – Part 1, Year of the Tiger – Part 2, The Bells, Clementine, Reunion, Jyu Sa, and The Alchemist.

The series Kung Fu was executively produced by David Madden, Martin Gero, Sarah Schechter, Christina M. Kim, Greg Berlanti, and Robert Berens.

It was produced by Karyn Smith-Forge, Jennifer Lence, Ian Smith, Kathryn Borel – Jr., and Lillian Yu. It was made under Berlanti Productions, Quinn’s House, and Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. Television distributed the series, Kung Fu. The series Kung Fu has arrived on The CW.

The series Kung Fu was written by Christina M. Kim, Herman Miller, Ed Spielman, John Bring, Linda Ge, Dan Hamamura, Richard Lowe, Melissa Rundle, Robert Berens, Peter Lalayanis, A.C. Allen, Kathryn Borel, Michael Deigh, and Lillian Yu.

It was directed by Joe Menendez, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Michael Goi, Dan Liu, Viet Nguyen, Geoffrey Wing Shotz, Richard Speight Jr., Sudz Sutherland, R.T. Thorne, and America Young.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Kung Fu, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of Kung Fu Season 2 below.

Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen Shannon Dang as Althea Shen Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen Eddie Liu as Henry Yan Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley Tony Chung as Dennis Soong Tzi Ma as Jin Shen Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan Ludi Lin as Kerwin Tan Bradley Gibson as Joe Rebecca Olson as Sabine Francoise Yip as Diana Soong Kee Chan as Russell Tan Chelsea Clark as Chloe Soong Marissa Cuevas as Nadia Peter Dewhurst as Randall Fiona Fu as Po-Po Althea Kaye as Tai Chi Lady Megan Hui as Biyu Raugi Yu as Professor Chau Emily Yu as Hua Michel Issa Rubio as Manu Patricia Pemberton as Bridget Ross Richard Harmon as TJ Nathaniel Arcand as Hank Gary Daniels as Master Drake

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 2 Release Date:

Kung Fu Season 2 will start airing on 11th March 2022. It will arrive on The CW. The first season of the series Kung Fu was aired from 7th April 2021 to 21st July 2021.

It was aired on The CW. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 1 Review:

Kung Fu Season 1 got mixed reviews from critics. We expect that Kung Fu Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience.

#CWKungFu Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March 9 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/Sl8X1prkC6 — Kung Fu (@cw_kungfu) November 5, 2021

At the end of the first season of the series Kung Fu, we have seen that Nicky follows a lead that brings her, Evan, and Henry to a quiet town in Canada; Zhilan joins forces along with Kerwin Tan, and also Mei-Li, as well as Jin, find themselves at a crossroads.

In order to clear a college student’s name for a crime that he did not commit, Nicky goes back to school, and there she crosses paths with a sorority with a dark secret.

After that, Henry and Nicky follow a lead that brings them to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas, as well as on a collision course with Kerwin and Zhilan.

On the other hand, Mei-Li and Jin decide about the restaurant. With time running out, Henry and Nick work to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge.

At the same time, Althea as well as the family stars preparing for the arrival of Po Po. Later, in the explosive season finale, Nick finds what is required to open the forge.

At the same time, an emergency at home threatens to derail the tea ceremony of Dennis and Althea. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the first season of the series Kung Fu will be continued in the second season of the series Kung Fu.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series Kung Fu, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 2 Trailer:

Kung Fu Season 2’s trailer is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Find the official trailer of Kung Fu Season 1 below. It was released by The CW Network on 8th April 2021. Watch it below.

