Chicago Fire Season 10 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Chicago Fire is an American drama tv series. The series Chicago Fire includes action and drama. The series Chicago Fire has received positive reviews from the audience.

The series Chicago Fire was renewed for the tenth season on 27th February 2020. On the same day, the series Chicago Fire was renewed for a ninth, tenth, and eleventh season.

So, the eleventh season of the series Chicago Fire is officially confirmed. We expect that there will also be the twelfth season of the series Chicago Fire. There is no official update about it.

The series Chicago Fire was renewed by NBC. We expect that the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire will get positive reviews from the audience.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire Season 10:

Chicago Fire is a drama series. The series Chicago Fire is worth watching. There is a very interesting story in the series Chicago Fire.

The series Chicago Fire follows the story of firefighters and paramedics. They are in the city of Chicago. They are set at both personal as well as professional levels.

The series Chicago Fire has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb. It seems that the upcoming season of the series Chicago Fire will receive a very positive response from the audience.

The series Chicago Fire was created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt. The series Chicago Fire starring Jesse Spencer, Monica Raymund, Charlie Barnett, Teri Reeves, Yuri Sardarov, Joe Minoso, Dora Madison Burge, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Adriyan Rae, Taylor Kinney, Lauren German, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, Steven R. McQueen, Annie Ilonzeh, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith.

Atli Orvarsson is the composer in the series Chicago Fire. The series Chicago Fire was executively produced by Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, Danielle Gelber, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Joe Chappelle, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilbvary, and Reza Tabrizi.

The series Chicago Fire was produced by John L. Roman, Tim Deluca, Carla Corwin, Todd Arnow, Hilly Hicks Jr., and Michael Gilvary.

The length of each episode of the series Chicago Fire varies around 42 minutes. Lisa Wiegand, Jayson Crothers, Anthony J. Lullo, William R. Nielsen Jr., and Marc Ritzema did the cinematography of the series Chicago Fire.

The series Chicago Fire was edited by Megan D’Arco, Adam Stilestein, Jeff Cenkner, Christine Yoon, Rick Tuber, John David Buxton, Micky Blythe, Oscar Rene Lozoya II, Etienne Des Lauriers, Michael Schweitzer, and Billy Fox.

The series Chicago Fire was made under Wolf Films, Wolf Entertainment, Open 4 Business Productions, and Universal Television. NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series Chicago Fire.

A total of 195 episodes have aired of the series Chicago Fire. There is no update about the number of episodes in the upcoming tenth season of the series Chicago Fire.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. No announcement has been made about the story of the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire.

We expect that the story of the ninth season of the series Chicago Fire will be continued in the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire.

It seems that the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire will include around 16 episodes like the previous season.

Also, there is no official update about the production of the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire. If we get any update about the production of the series Chicago Fire Season 10, we will add it here.

The first season of the series includes a total of 24 episodes titled Pilot, Mon Amour, Professional Courtesy, One Minute, Hanging On, Rear View Mirror, Two Families, Leaving the Station, It Ain’t Easy, Merry Christmas, Etc., God Has Spoken, Under the Knife, Warm and Dead, A Little Taste, Nazdarovya, Viral, Better to Lie, Fireworks, A Coffin That Small, Ambition, Retaliation Hit, Leaders Lead, Let Her Go, and A Hell of a Ride.

It was written by Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Andrea Newman, Marc Dube, Thania St. John, Bryan Oh, Hilly Hicks, Jr., Michael Gilvary, Ryan Rege Harris, Tim Talbott, and Dick Wolf.

It was directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, Tom DiCillo, Joe Chappelle, Gloria Muzio, Jean de Segonzac, Joe Chapelle, Michael Slovis, Constantine Makris, Steve Shill, Daniel Sackheim, Alex Chapple, Alik Sakharov, Arthur W. Forney, Karen Gaviola, and Darnell Martin.

The second season of the series Chicago Fire contains a total of 22 episodes titled A Problem House, Prove It, Defcon 1, A Nuisance Call, A Power Move, Joyriding, No Regrets, Rhymes With Shout, You Will Hurt Him, Shoved In My Face, Out With A Bang, Tonight’s the Night, Virgin Skin, Keep Your Mouth Shut, A Rocket Blasting Off, When Things Got Rough, Until Your Feet Leave the Ground, A Heavy Weight, A Dark Day, One More Shot, and Real Never Waits.

It was written by Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Matt Olmstead, Hilly Hicks, Jr., Andi Bushell, Tim Talbott, Ryan Rege Harris, and Dick Wolf.

It was directed by Joe Chappelle, Tom DiCillo, Steve Shill, Michael Slovis, Jann Turner, Sanford Bookstaver, Jean de Segonzac, Karen Gaviola, Holly Date, Reza Tabrizi, and Michael Brandt.

The third season of the series Chicago Fire includes a total of 23 episodes titled Always, Wow Me, Just Drive the Truck, Apologies Are Dangerous, The Nuclear Option, Madmen and Fools, Nobody Touches Anything, Chopper, Arrest in Transit, Santa Bites, Let Him Die, Ambush Predator, Three Bells, Call It Paradise, Headlong Toward Disaster, Red Rag the Bull, Forgive You Anything, Forgiving – Relentless – Unconditional, I Am the Apocalypse, You Know Where to Find Me, We Called Her Jellybean, Category 5, and Spartacus.

It was written by Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Ryan Rege Harris, Tim Talbott, Tiller Russell, Dick Wolf, Jill Weinberger, Matt Olmstead, Michael A. O’Shea, and Steve Chikerotis.

It was directed by Joe Chappelle, Tom DiCillo, Sanford Bookstaver, Steve Shill, Rod Holcomb, Alex Chapple, Jann Turner, Jean de Segonzac, Holly Dale, Arthur W. Forney, Reza Tabrizi, Karyn Kusama, Dan Lerner, and Michael Brandt.

The fourth season of the series Chicago Fire includes a total of 23 episodes titled Let It Burn, A Taste of Panama City, I Walk Away, Your Day Is Coming, Regarding This Wedding, 2112, Sharp Elbows, When Tortoises Fly, Short and Fat, The Beating Heart, The Path of Destruction, Not Everyone Makes It, The Sky Is Falling, All Hard Parts, Bad For the Soul, Two Ts, What Happened to Courtney, On the Warpath, I Will Be Walking, The Last One for Mom, Kind of a Crazy Idea, Where the Collapse Started, and Super Hero.

It was written by Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Tiller Russell, Sarah Kucserka, Veronica West, Jill Weinberger, Michael A. O’Shea, Ian McCulloch, Liz Alper, Ally Seibert, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, and Gwen Sigan.

It was directed by Joe Chappelle, Sanford Bookstaver, Tom DiCillo, Reza Tabrizi, Holly Dale, Dan Lerner, Haze Bergeron, Drucilla Carlson, Jann Turner, Jeffrey Hunt, Fred Berner, and Michael Brandt.

The fifth season of the series Chicago Fire contains a total of 22 episodes titled The Hose or the Animal, A Real Wake-Up Call, Scorched Earth, Nobody Else is Dying Today, I Held Her Hand, That Day, Lift Each Other, One Hundred, Some Make It – Some Don’t, The People We Meet, Who Lives and Who Dies, An Agent of the Machine, Treading in Scuttlebutt, Purgatory, Deathtrap, Telling Her Goodbye, Babies and Fools, Take a Knee, Carry Their Legacy, Carry Me, Sixty Days, and My Miracle.

It was written by Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Sarah Kucserka, Veronica West, Jill Weinberger, Roger Grant, Michael A. O’Shea, Liz Alper, and Ally Seibert.

It was directed by Joe Chappelle, Reza Tabrizi, Sanford Bookstaver, Reza Tabrizi, Dan Lerner, Alex Chapple, Drucilla Carlson, David Rodriguez, Haze J. F. Bergeron III, Jaan Turner, Holly Dale, Eric Laneuville, and Mochael Brandt.

The sixth season of the series Chicago Fire includes a total of 23 episodes titled It Wasn’t Enough, Ignite on Contact, An Even Bigger Surprise, A Breaking Point, Devil’s Bargain, A Man’s Legacy, The Whole Point of Being Roommates, Foul is Fair, Slamigan, Law of the Jungle, The F is For, Hiding Not Seeking, Looking for a Lifeline, The Chance to Forgive, The One that Matters the Most, Put White on Me, When They See Us Coming, Where I Want to Be, The Strongest Among Us, The Unrivaled Standard, One for the Ages, and The Grand Gesture.

It was written by Derek Haas, Andrea Newman, Jill Weinberger, Michael A. O’Shea, Michael Gilvary, Jamila Daniel, Alvaro Rodriguez, and Jeff Drayer.

It was directed by Reza Tabrizi, John Hyams, Sanford Bookstaver, Matt Earl Beesley, Jono Oliver, Joe Chappelle, Stephen Cragg, Bill Johnson, Leslie Libman, Lin Oeding, and Eric Laneuville.

The seventh season of the series Chicago Fire contains a total of 22 episodes titled A Closer Eye, Going to War, Thirty Percent Sleight of Hand, This Isn’t Charity, A Volatile Mixture, All the Proof, What Will Define You, The Solution to Everything, Always a Catch, Inside These Walls, You Choose, Make This Right, The Plunge, It Wasn’t About Hockey, What I Saw, Fault in Him, Move a Wall, No Such Thing as Bad Luck, Until the Weather Breaks, Try Like Hell, The White Whale, and I’m Not Leaving You.

It was written by Derek Haas, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Matt Whitney, Jamila Daniel, Michael A. O’Shea, and Elizabeth Sherman.

It was directed by Sanford Bookstaver, Reza Tabrizi, Eric Laneuville, Batan Silva, Leslie Libman, Olivia Newman, Mark Tinker, Jono Oliver, Paul McCrane, Milena Govich, Carl Seaton, Jann Turner, Stephen Cragg, and Joe Chappelle.

The eighth season of the series Chicago Fire includes a total of 20 episodes titled Sacred Ground, A Real Shot in the Arm, Badlands, Infection – Part 1, Buckle Up, What Went Wrong, Welcome to Crazytown, Seeing is Believing, Best Friend Magic, Hold Our Ground, Where We End Up, Then Nick Porter Happened, A Chicago Welcome, Shut It Down, Off the Grid, The Tendency of a Drowning Victim, Protect a Child, I’ll Cover You, Light Things Up, and 51’s Original Bell.

It was written by Derek Haas, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael A. O’Shea, Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Whitney, Jamila Daniel, Ron McCants, Neil McCormack, and Elizabeth Sherman.

It was directed by Reza Tabrizi, Sanford Bookstaver, Olivia Newman, Leslie Libman, Carl Seaton, Eric Laneuville, Matt Earl Beesley, Batan Silva, Paul McCrane, Brenna Malloy, and Nicole Rubio.

The ninth season of the series Chicago Fire contains a total of 16 episodes titled Rattle Second City, That Kind of Heat, Smash Therapy, Funny What Things Remind Us, My Lucky Day, Blow This Up Somehow, Dead of Winter, Escape Route, Double Red, One Crazy Shoft, A Couple Hundred Degrees, Natural Born Firefighter, Don’t Hang Up, What Comes Next, A White-Knuckle Panic, and No Survivors.

It was written by Derek Haas, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Matt Whitney, Elizabeth Sherman, Kimberly Ndombe, Neil McCormack, and Ashley Cooper.

It was directed by Reza Tabrizi, Eric Laneuville, Matt Earl Beesley, Brenna Malloy, Milena Govich, and Lisa Robinson.

There is no update about the filming of the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The filming of the ninth season of the series Chicago Fire was started on 6th October 2020. It was suspended for two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The story of the series Chicago Fire Season 10 will start where it’s left in the ninth season of the series Chicago Fire.

At the end of the ninth season of the series Chicago Fire, we have seen that Casey and Severide sees the causes of fire at the local pet shop.

At there, they finds sulfuric acid on the floor. On the other side, Brett is very confused because of her cat. She does not know what to do with her cat.

Severide confides in Casey thinks that, he wants marry Stella and about to propose for marriage. Casey considers all his possible options with Brett.

On the other side, Stella is waiting for the result of lieutenants exam. Later, there is a man who has stuck something inside his mouth and at that time, 61 responds to that call.

After that, Boden connects with Ritter and Gallo and later, Boden puts them in charge for the annual 51 garage sale.

Later, Stella was listening to Boden and hears the world – Lieutenant and she gets excited. After that, Severide, Boden, and Casey finds themselves in an uncomfortable situation.

They are discussing about Stella’s future at 51 because she got promotion and will go to Lieutenant. Severide starts to rethink about Stella.

Later, they both get engaged after Severide proposes her during a fire. On the other side, Gallo, Violet, and Ritter decides to host a ceremony for Mouch after he gets a medal for heroism and bravery.

After that, Casey can not control and pours out his feelings for Brett. Later, Severide talks with Casey and asks to be his best man.

Later, Brett is about to avoid Casey. Brett tries to do that after reveals his feelings for her. After that, Casey and Brett kiss when she shares her true feelings for him.

Later, at the Firehouse, a stranger shows up. Maybe the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire will reveal the suspense and secrets of the previous seasons of the series Chicago Fire.

We expect that the plot of the upcoming tenth season of the series Chicago Fire will soon be revealed. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Cast:

See the expected cast of the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire below.

Jesse Spencer as Captain Matthew Casey Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide Monica Raymund as Former Paramedic in Charge – Firefighter Candidate Gabriela – Gabby – Dawson Lauren German as Paramedic Leslie Elizabeth Shay Charlie Barnett as Peter Mills David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden Yuri Sardarov as Firefighter Brian Otis Zvonecek Christian Stolte as Senior Firefighter Randall – Mouch – McHolland Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz Kara Killmer as Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett Dora Madison as Chili Chilton Steven R. McQueen as Jimmy Borrelli Miranda Rae Mayo as Lieutenant Stella Kidd Annie Ilonzeh as Emily Foster Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter Adriyan Rae as Gianna Mackey Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic Violet Mikami Michael Cognata as Julian Robbins Randy Flagler as Senior Firefighter Harold Capp Anthony Ferraris as Firefighter Tony Ferraris DuShon Monique Brown as Connie Shiri Appleby as Clarice Carthage Kathleen Quinlan as Nancy Casey Sarah Shahi as Renee Royce Treat Williams as Benjamin – Benny – Severide Melissa Ponzio as Donna Boden Jeff Hephner as Lieutenant Jeff Clarke Edwin Hodge as Rick Newhouse Michelle Forbes as Gail McLeod John Hoogenakker as Lieutenant Spellman Christine Evangelista as Allison Rafferty Brittany Curran as Katie Nolan Alexandra Metz as Elise Mills Robyn Coffin as Cindy Herrmann William Smillie as Kevin Hadley Damon Dayoub as Jake Cordova Gordon Clapp as Chaplain Orlovsky Teddy Sears as Chaplain Kyle Sheffield

Let’s talk about the release date of the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Chicago Fire Season 10 is not declared yet. But we expect that the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire will be released somewhere in 2022.

It will be released NBC. All nine seasons of the series Chicago Fire were released on the same platform NBC.

If we get any update about the release date of the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire, we will add it here. so, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Also, the release date of eleventh season of the series Chicago Fire is not announced yet. It is confirmed that the series Chicago Fire Season 10 will be released on NBC.

The tenth season of the series Chicago Fire was announced on 27th February 2020 by NBC. The first season of the series Chicago Fire was released on 10th October 2012. The second season of the series Chicago Fire was released on 24th September 2013.

The series Chicago Fire was released on NBC and the upcoming two seasons of the series Chicago Fire will also be released on NBC.

The third season of the series Chicago Fire was released on 23rd September 2014. The fourth season of the series Chicago Fire was released on 13th October 2015. The fifth season of the series Chicago Fire was released on 11th October 2016.

The sixth season of the series Chicago Fire was released on 28th September 2017. The seventh season of the series Chicago Fire was released on 26th September 2018.

The eighth season of the series Chicago Fire was released on 25th September 2019, and the ninth season of the series Chicago Fire was released on 11th November 2020.

If we get any other update about the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Chicago Fire is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released.

Find the first episode of the ninth season of the series Chicago Fire below. If we get any update about the tenth season of the series Chicago Fire, we will add it here.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.