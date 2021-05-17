KSP Clear Pass Seva Sindhu Karnataka E Pass – Application Process and Status

The Government of Karnataka has decided to impose the lockdown and curfew throughout the state from 27th April 2021.

The lockdown and curfew have been imposed for 14 days, but it seems that it will extend. The number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly, and the government has to take control over it.

All the essential sectors are opened from 6 AM to 10 AM, such as agriculture, manufacturing, etc.

The government of Karnataka has also banned all travel services. It includes trains, buses, flights, etc.

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the government of Karnataka implemented strict guidelines of curfew and lockdown.

Because of the worst situation, the government ordered to shut down all the services except essential services.

If you need to travel inter-district or interstate, you will require the E pass for that. We have mentioned all the details about the E pass.

KSP Clear Pass Seva Sindhu Karnataka E Pass – Application

With the help of this E pass, the state citizen can travel interstate or inter-district in case of any emergency.

This pass is necessary to travel the distance in case of any emergency situation. There are many benefits of this KSP Clear pass.

If you recently started the bus service, then it is beneficial for them to travel inter-district. You have to show the E pass in soft copy or hard copy to the police if asked.

If you use a train or bus for traveling, you will require the E pass. The emergency pass is beneficial for traveling from one place to another.

Who can apply for KSP Clear Pass?

Only essential services are allowed in lockdown and curfew in the Karnataka state. Find the list of categories that can get the KSP clear pass below.

Debt and capital market service providers. Petrol pump retailers, LPS, and Gas retailers. Insurance officers. Bakery, Confectionery, Sweet, etc., manufacturers and retailers. Food items, grocery shop owners. Delivery service providers of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, medicines, food, etc. People involved in cold storage and warehouse. People involved in internet service, telecommunication, cable services, etc. People involved in power generation services, distribution units, etc.

Some sector does not require the E pass for traveling. We have mentioned the list below.

If you are working in a government sector or office, you will have to carry an ID card. If you are working in the medical sector or as a security guard, you will have to wear the uniform. Government vehicles are allowed, which includes the G-registration number. If you are working in print or electronic media, you will have to carry your ID card. The ID card must be issued by your workplace. If you are working in the banking sector, you will have to carry an official ID card.

Let’s talk about the steps to apply for KSP clear pass.

How to apply for KSP Clear Pass:

Follow the below-listed steps to apply for KSP clear pass.

Open the official website of KSP clear pass. On the homepage, click on the application form of the E pass. The application form will appear. Enter all the necessary details and click on the submit button. Enter your mobile number, and you will get an OTP. Enter the OTP and enter the required place and click on the proceed button. After completing all the processes, click on the submit button. You would get the E-pass shortly if you filled in all the correct details. You will receive the E-pass after the successful verification. After the successful registration for KSP E-pass, you will receive an application number.

You can also check your application status online on the official website of KSP E-pass. Let’s talk about the process to check the application status for KSP E-pass online.

The Process to check KSP E-Pass Status:

Open the official website of KSP E-Pass. On the homepage, you will see “Track Your KSP Clear Pass.” Click on it. Enter the application number and mobile number. Click on the search button. The status of your KSP Clear Pass will appear.

Follow the above-listed steps to check the status of your KSP E-pass application.

The situation of Karnataka state is getting worst day by day. So, the government has to take some strict action to control the current situation.

It is the second wave of the coronavirus, and maybe the third one is coming. So, the government has to prepare for it, and also the people have to follow all the safety measures and precautions.

There is no official update or announcement about the validity of the KSP E-pass. The validity of the KSP E-pass depends on the respective authority.

You can carry your KSP E-pass in soft copy on your mobile. It is not necessary to carry the hard copy of your KSP E-pass.

The KSP E-pass is not valid on the personal vehicle except essential service people’s vehicle. The grocery shop owners do not require the KSP E-pass to open their shops.

It comes under the essential services. The unessential activity is banned in the entire Karnataka state. The government of Karnataka has requested the citizens to stay home and stay safe.

If we get any latest news or updates about the curfew, lockdown, or KSP E-pass, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently.

If you have any questions about KSP Clear Pass, you can contact the below numbers.

080-22942200 080-22942330 080-22942325

If you need any help, you can contact at below helpline numbers.

1090 080-22943226 9243737220 9243737230

There is also an app for the KSP E-pass. It is available in the Playstore. You can download the KSP E-pass app for free.

There is a user-friendly interface in the KSP E-pass app. You will have to provide your mobile number in order to apply for the Karnataka Police Lockdown E-Pass.

Check out this website daily to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.