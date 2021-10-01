Dr. Hamilton: What We Know So Far About The Grey’s Anatomy Character and His Connection to Meredith

A new doctor is coming to Grey Sloan in the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy. Peter Gallagher has already joined the cast as Dr. David Hamilton as well as he will have much to do with Meredith.

New doctors come to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but there is a big discussion about Dr. David Hamilton. The O.C. vet Peter Gallagher will have a big recurring role in the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premieres on 30th September, and that is at the time when Dr. Hamilton will make his first appearance. Dr. Hamilton knows all the things about the mom of Meredith.

He is connected to Meredith through her late mother named Ellis Grey. The official synopsis for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiere reveals that Meredith is going to have a surprising opportunity at the time when she meets a dynamic doctor from the past of her mother.

That dynamic doctor is no one other than Dr. Hamilton. David Hamilton is a Minnesota neurosurgeon, and he asks Meredith to come to the opening of a research library dedicated to her mother.

Peter told the outlet that Dr. Hamilton knew all the things about Ellis and said that somewhat in the past, and in addition to that coincidence, he regards Meredith as a premier surgeon in her field, and so that interests him.

It is not clear how Dr. Hamilton, as well as Ellis, met in the past or if the show is going to explore that aspect of the story.

Peter teased that some colleagues of Meredith think that he is up to something. But Peter thinks that Dr. Hamilton is a good guy.

Grey’s Anatomy is an American medical drama tv series. The series Grey’s Anatomy has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Grey’s Anatomy has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Grey’s Anatomy is set around a drama that centered on the personal as well as professional lives of five surgical interns as well as their supervisors.

Shonda Rhimes created the series Grey’s Anatomy, and it stars Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson.

The 18th season of the series Grey’s Anatomy is currently airing on ABC. There is no update about the number of episodes in the series Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

If we get any update about the number of episodes in the 18th season of the series Grey’s Anatomy, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

The series Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 was started airing on 30th September 2021 on ABC. Four episodes’ titles are already revealed. It includes Here Comes the Sun, Some Kind of Tomorrow, Hotter Than Hell, and With a Little Help From My Friends.

The first episode of the series Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 was written by Meg Marinis and directed by Debbie Allen.

The second episode will be released on 7th October 2021. The third episode will be released on 14th October 2021, and the fourth episode will be released on 21st October 2021. Let’s see what happens next.

