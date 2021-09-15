Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Bridgerton is an American period drama series. The series Bridgerton includes drama and romance. The series Bridgerton has received positive reviews from critics.

The series Bridgerton has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 2:

The series Bridgerton was created by Chris Van Dusen. It stars Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, and Rege-Jean Page.

In the series, Bridgerton, lust, betrayal, and wealth are set against the backdrop of Regency-era England. It is seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

The series Bridgerton is based on Bridgerton by Julia Quinn. It was produced by Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, Betsy Beers, and Julie Anne Robinson.

The series Bridgerton Season 1 contains a total of eight episodes. Each episode includes a different and unique title.

It seems that the series Bridgerton Season 2 will also include a total of eight episodes. The running time of each episode of the series Bridgerton varies from 57 to 72 minutes.

The series Bridgerton was made under Shondaland. Netflix distributed the series Bridgerton. We expect that the series Bridgerton Season 2 will also be aired on the same OTT platform Netflix.

The series Bridgerton Season 2 was confirmed in January 2021. Later in April 2021, the series Bridgerton was renewed for the third and fourth seasons.

The series Bridgerton takes place in Regency-era London in 1813. If we get any other update about Bridgerton Season 2, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently.

Let’s see the cast of the series Bridgerton Season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Bridgerton Season 2 below.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bassett Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Ben Miller as Archibald Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton Polly Walker as Portia Jessica Madsen as the debutante Cressida Cowper Jason Barnett as Jeffries Molly McGlynn as Rose Nolan Joanna Bobin as Lady Cowper Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Bridgerton Season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date:

Bridgerton Season 2’s release date is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared. The second season of the series Bridgerton will arrive on Netflix.

The first season of the series Bridgerton was released on 25th December 2020 on Netflix. We can expect Bridgerton Season 2 in early 2022 or mid-2022.

If we get any other update about the release date of the series Bridgerton Season 2, we will add it here. All eight episodes of the series Bridgerton were released on the same day of the release on Netflix.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Bridgerton Season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series Bridgerton Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the announcement of Bridgerton Season 2. It was released by Netflix on 21st January 2021.

