Inside Edge Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You Need To Know

Inside Edge is a superb Indian Sports drama series created by Karan Anshuman and written by Neeraj Udhwani, Ananya Mody, Sailesh Ramaswamy, Karan Anshuman, and Nidhie Sharma.

Also, it is one of the excellent IMDb rating series, which has 7.9 out of 10 stars; and was released on Amazon Prime Videos in its last three seasons, released on 3rd December 2021, consisting of 10 episodes.

Now, after season 3, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch another season, but we are not having renewal and cancelation news for its upcoming season.

Inside Edge Season 4 Release Date:

Inside Edge is an excellent Indian Sports drama series that earned many appreciation awards, like the Emmy awards and a few more, after releasing season 3 on 3rd December 2021, consisting of ten episodes.

Afterward, we all are constantly waiting for the renewal news for season 4; but presently, the makers still need to open up something about the same. We may have to wait a few more months to know whether there will be a season 4. And, if there will be season 4, it will be released by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Inside Edge Series Storyline Overview:

Inside Edge is one of the Indian Sports drama series created by Karan Anshuman. It all starts with the plot of the Mumbai Mavericks team, a T20 cricket team that plays for a Powerplay League. In this, the makers have shown perfectly the power of money to win the game; and many more related to sports.

Each series season adds new challenges for the Mumbai Maverick team to win the game. Also, the captain of the Mumbai Mavericks changed the team and grouped up with the Haryana Hurricanes, which was a major shock for all the Mumbai Mavericks.

Not only this, but after the further situation, the entire team gets the sponsorship of Vikrant Dhawan, whose role is played by Vivek Oberoi, the owner of the World’s leading sports management company. And after that, the team start improving their performance.

And in the last released season, we saw that finally, the Mumbai Maverick reached the International cricket team under the captainship of Vayu Raghavan, and also in this season, we have shown that the Dhawan is also taking revenge against the Bhaisaab. Many more things happened in the end episode of the series.

With that, the team finally won the international match, so we may believe the chances of season 4 are less, but we are still waiting for the official announcement.

Inside Edge Season 4 Expected Plotline:

As discussed above, after Inside Edge Season 3, there is no official announcement regarding the happening or cancelation of Season 4. But we are still looking for the same, and as and when we get any, we will surely update it with you all.

But till that moment, we cannot share any expected plot here, so you all have to wait a bit longer to know what will happen in Inside Edge Season 4 if it will be ready for its renewal.

Inside Edge Season 4 Cast Member:

The fans demanded to watch the same faces repeatedly, which they have shown for the last three seasons.

But the thing is, the makers have yet to open up any updates about season 4, and thus we are not having any exact news regarding its season 4. So, the list mentioned below is the expected list of cast members who may play the crucial role in its yet not decided season 4.

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan

Richa Chadda as Zarina Malik

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia

Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan

Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan

Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashishth

Akshay Oberoi as Rohit Shanbagh

Sapna Pabbi as Mantra Patil

Aamir Bashir as Yashvardhan Patil/Bhaisahab

Sidhant Gupta as Imaad Akbar

Karan Oberoi as Imtiaz Khan

Amit Sial as Devender Mishra

Manu Rishi as Manoharlal Handa

Gaurav Sharma as Moses Alexander

Sarah-Jane Dias as Meera Nagpal

Luke Kenny as Wolfgang Hummels

Akashdeep Arora as Tanay

Flora Saini as Ayesha Dewan

Vidya Malvade as Tisha Chopra

Elli Avram as Sandy

Himanshi Choudhry as Sudha Dhawan

Sanjay Suri as Niranjan Suri

Alexx O’Nell as Craig Litner

Ogunro Gbolabo Lucas as Dwight Johnson

Aahana Kumra as Shahana Vashishth

Chirag Sethi as Anees Iqbal

Abhishek Banerjee as Drug Dealer

Manuj Sharma as K. R. Raghunath

Jitin Gulati as Pritish

Ankur Vikal as Azeem Khan

Sunny Hinduja as Sultan Ali Khan

Renuka Shahane as Prime Minister of India

Prasanna Ketkar as Yashwardhan and Vikrant’s father

Ankur Rathee as Allen Manezes

Dalip Tahil as Judge Roy

Also, there might be a probability that the makers introduce some new faces too, for season 4, which still needs to be renewed but may renew in the future.

Inside Edge Season 4 List of Episodes:

As we discovered above, the show makers have not yet said anything about Inside Edge season 4. So, we need more information related to season 4. But if there will be an Inside Edge Season 4 in the future, it may also have a ten-episode season, just like all the three previous seasons of the Inside Edge Series.

Although the renewal announcement is still being determined, here we are presenting with you the list of episodes of Inside Edge Season 3, along with the titles, with the hope that you all will get some hints about the individual episodes and plotlines.

Episode 01: “Domestic Games”

Episode 02: “Devil’s Number”

Episode 03: “Captain’s Knock”

Episode 04: “Take the Light”

Episode 05: “Swing and a Miss”

Episode 06: “Not Quite Cricket”

Episode 07: “Sticky Wicket”

Episode 08: “Test”

Episode 09: “Castled”

Episode 10: “Cricket is the Winner”

Inside Edge Series Production Team:

Inside Edge is one of the outstanding Indian Sports based series, excellently created by Karan Anshuman, and the plot was written by a few known writers like Sailesh Ramaswamy, Ananya Mody, Neeraj Udhwani, Karan Anshuman, and Nidhie Sharma.

Not only this but in this series, fans again get a chance to see one of their all-time favorite starring member, Vivek Oberoi, along with some other famous star casts like the Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, etc.

Also, the series has excellent executive producer team members, like Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, and Ritesh Sidhwani; and is also associated with a one-known production company named Excel Entertainment.

Besides this, many more production group members gave their 100% effort to make the series successful, including the editors, cinematographers, music composers, etc.

Where to Watch Inside Edge Season 4?

As of now, we are not having any updates about the happening of Inside Edge Season 4; but if there is Inside Edge Season 4, then it will, too, release on its official OTT streaming platform, which is only on the Amazon Prime Video.

Also, if you want to re-look at all the previous episodes of the Inside Edge Series, you can go to Amazon Prime Video, where all the episodes are available.

Inside Edge Season 4 Trailer:

Sadly, dear readers, we have yet to receive the announcement from the official team regarding Inside Edge Season 4; thus, we are not having any teaser or trailer videos of its yet not decided season 4.

But, till that time, you can take a re-look at the Inside Edge Season 3s trailer, whose link is already attached above.

