Walker Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Walker is a known American Crime drama series based on one of the reboot projects of the 1990s Western drama series, Walker, Texas Ranger. Anna Fricke perfectly developed The Walker, and it is having a great response from its fans, and the IMDb rating of the series is 6.2 out of 10.

Also, the series successfully released its third season on the 6th of October, 2022; and on May 2023, the maker announced the happening of its Fourth season, which is under production work, and the creators have yet to share the final release date for the same.

Thus, this article will provide all the essential information about Walker Season 4, including the release date, storyline, cast members, and more.

Walker Season 4 Release Date:

Walker Series has constantly won the heart of their fans since the last three seasons, and the third season of the series was released on 6th October 2022, consisting of 18 episodes, and the last one was released recently on 11th May 2023.

In the same month, May 2023, the makers also announced another happy news for all the Walker fans: the happening news for Walker Season 4. But, as of now, the production work of season 4 just has started, and it will take a bit longer to complete.

Thus, we do not have any latest updates about the season 4 release date, but the predicted one will be by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Walker Series Storyline Overview:

Walker Series is superbly based on an Action Crime Drama, where the makers perfectly show a role of an undercover officer and his feelings about returning to his family. So, the entire series mainly follows the plot of its lead star, Cordell Walker, whose role was played by Jared Padalecki.

Cordell Walker is an officer who has been far away from his home town Austin, and his family for almost two years to solve one undercover high-profile case.

But, soon after the case is solved, he decides to return to his home as he realizes that his family too needs him, so he again returns to his home after the two years of undercover.

Then, as the series proceeds, we see the Walker, one of his newly joint partners and the only woman in Texas Rangers History. And they both believe in following their moral values and fighting with others rather than using their rules.

Walker Season 4 Expected Plot:

Well, we all know that the series season 4 still needs to be in production, and the makers were all busy creating the plot, so no one from there is giving any further hint about what they will cover in the Walker Season 4.

Thus, we have yet to have any expected storyline for the same. But we will surely share the new series’ plot as and when we get any updates. Until then, be patient and watch its previous season to connect easily with its upcoming plot.

Walker Season 4 Cast Members:

Walker Series lead cast Cordell Walker, whose role here is played by Jared Padalecki, is one of the fan’s favorite starring members of the series, and they all want to see him in each new season of the series. He and many cast members earned fame after participating in this series.

But the thing is, the production work of the Walker Season 4 is ongoing, and we are still waiting to receive the final list of cast members for season 4. Therefore, here we present the expected list of starring members who may also play vital for its upcoming season.

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

Mason Thames as Young Walker

Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker

Coby Bell as Larry Samuel James

Kale Culley as August “Auggie” Walker

Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett

Violet Brinson as Stella Walker

Mustafa Elzein as Miles Vyas

Odette Annable as Geraldine “Geri” Broussard

Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

Andre Martin as Coach Bobby

Genevieve Padalecki as Emily Walker

Paula Marshall as Gale Davidson

Alex Landi as Bret Nam

Gavin Casalegno as Trevor Strand

Cameron Vitosh as Todd

Amara Zaragoza as Denise Davidson

Bella Samman as Faye

Jalen Thomas Brooks as Colton Davidson

Kearran Giovanni as Kelly James

Dave Annable as Dan Miller

Matt Pascua as Ben Perez

Anna Enger Ritch as Julia Johnson

Chris Labadie as Jordan

Jake Abel as Kevin Golden

David B. Meadows as Gunnery Sergeant Clay Cooper

Ricky Catter as Lorenzo Muñoz

Karina Dominguez as Alma Muñoz

Karissa Lee Staples as Twyla Jean

Andre Williams as Ranger Randall

Rebekah Graf as Crystal

Henderson Wade as Serano

Matthew Barnes as Garrison

Felix Alonzo as Marv Davidson

But this list still needs to be confirmed from the side of their makers, so it might be possible that they will introduce some new faces, too, in the upcoming series season.

Walker Season 4 List of Episodes:

We already know that the creators started the production work for the Walker Season 4 soon after announcing the happening news. But the thing is, as the production work is just started, the creators still need to share further information about the season 4s plot or even provide the exact list of episodes.

However, based on its previous season’s episodes, the forthcoming season also has 18 to 20 episodes.

Episode 01: “World on a String”

Episode 02: “Sittin on a Rainbow”

Episode 03: “Rubber Meets the Road”

Episode 04: “Wild Horses Couldn’t Drag Me Away”

Episode 05: “Mum’s the Word”

Episode 06: “Something There That Wasn’t There Before”

Episode 07: “Just Desserts”

Episode 08: “Cry Uncle”

Episode 09: “Buffering”

Episode 10: “Blinded by the Light”

Episode 11: “Past Is Prologue”

Episode 12: “Best Laid Plans”

Episode 13: “The Deserters”

Episode 14: “False Flag Part One”

Episode 15: “False Flag Part Two”

Episode 16: “Daddy Was a Bank Robber”

Episode 17: “It Writes Itself”

Episode 18: “It’s a Nice Day for a Ranger Wedding”

Those mentioned above were the list of its previous season’s episodes, which we have shared with the hope that the readers get some hint based on its episode titles.

Walker Season 4 Production Member:

Walker is one of the known Action drama series taken from a 1990s Western drama named Walker, Texas Ranger. The complete series is perfectly developed by Anna Fricke, the executive producer, and a few more members, including Jessica Yu, John K. Patterson, Dan Lin, Jared Padalecki, and Lindsey Liberatore.



Liam found his passion on the ranch. Stream all of season 3 free now: https://t.co/tMpqW7m9cU #Walker pic.twitter.com/iIUJLJnAKk — Walker (@thecwwalker) June 29, 2023

Mostly, the series production was shooted in Austin, Texas. Also, the series is connected with a few very known production companies like the Rideback, Stick to Your Guns Productions, CBS Studios, and Pursued by a Bear.

Apart from this, many members still have given their 100% effort to make the series successful.

Where to Watch Walker Season 4?

Currently, the makers are all busy producing the Walker Season 4. Therefore we do not have any latest videos to watch, but if any, they will be released on its official streaming platform, The CW.

But not to worry, as this series has many platforms from which you can watch any season, that is, The CW, which is the official one; apart from this, you can also watch the seasons from Max, DIRECTV STREAM, etc.

Walker Season 4 Trailer:

We all know that the production work of the series season 4 is ongoing, so we are not having any teaser or trailer for the same.

But you can enjoy watching the trailer of its previous season, whose link is already mentioned above.

Final Words:

So, all dear readers, we hope you get all the essential information about the Walker Season 4, like its release date, which is yet to be disclosed, its storyline, cast members, and more.

Here we have shared the entire series overview, so those new to this article can get a basic idea about the complete series.

