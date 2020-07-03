Hugh Downs, pioneer of television on the shows’ Today ‘and ’20 / 20’ dies at 99

Hugh Downs, a television pioneer who became one of the media’s longest-lasting, most engaging and reassuring presences in a five-decade career that included being Jack Paar’s night companion and hosting NBC’s “Today” and magazine “20/20” ABC news story, he died Thursday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A family member said that the cause of death was heart failure. Downs was 99 years old.

In a broadcast career that began in 1939 at age 18 when he landed a job as an announcer on a 100-watt radio station in Lima, Ohio, Downs moved to television as an announcer for the NBC-owned station in Chicago in 1950. .

More than three decades later, the Guinness Book of Records certified that Downs held the Guinness World Record for national commercial television time on air, with nearly 10,000 as of 1985. His total of more than 15,000 hours was exceeded by Regis Philbin in 2004.

At the time, that included five years on the “Tonight” program, 10 years presenting the “Concentration” game show, nine years presenting the “Today” program, four years presenting “Over Easy” (the PBS series on aging in the United States), and the first seven of his 21 years presenting “20/20”.

Downs, who won Emmys for his work on “Concentration,” “Today” and “Easier,” began his long career on ABC’s award-winning “20/20” in 1978 alongside Barbara Walters when he took over as host. Week after the show’s disastrous premiere with two hosts (Harold Hayes and Robert Hughes), he resigned in 1999, when he was 78 years old.

Downs had also been called to present “Today” after his predecessors on the show, Edwin Newman and John Chancellor, were unable to connect with viewers as a replacement for Dave Garroway. Downs’ presence changed the fortunes of the NBC morning franchise, forming one of the most popular “Today” teams with Walters and Joe Garagiola.

“Hugh had a knack for making people feel comfortable in the morning,” former NBC News president and ABC News executive Dick Wald said in an interview in 2011. “His broad range of interests gave him a little of knowledge about almost everything under the sun; and an overall pleasant demeanor that made everyone feel comfortable. He really was the common man in that business. “

Early in his television career at the NBC affiliate in Chicago, Downs was the host of the classic puppet show “Kukla, Fran & Ollie” and the soap opera “Hawkins Falls.” He moved to New York City in 1954 to announce NBC’s “The Home Show,” a new morning show starring Arlene Francis.

Downs became the host of the final season of “Caesar’s Hour” on NBC before Paar chose him as his host for the network’s debut debut of the network’s new “Tonight” show in 1957.

“Tonight” made Paar a national television sensation and made Downs a television personality in his own right after Paar began asking him to sit on the panel on a regular basis, and became Paar’s frequent replacement host.

His jokes before the first guests came out led Downs to show off his knowledge of music, psychology, astronomy, diving, and other subjects.

His diverse knowledge amused Paar, who loved to ask questions and called it a “walking encyclopedia.”

“Tonight,” Paar joked on the air, “Hugh is going to make a mix of famous Supreme Court decisions.”

In a 2001 interview with the Indianapolis Star, Downs said working with the mercurial “Tonight” presenter “was like riding a tantrum.”

“And,” he said, “it made almost everything I did on television seem a little tame, because you never knew what was going to happen, and it happened every night.”

That was never more than one night in February 1960 when Paar left the show and left the stage the day after NBC censored his narration of a humorous story with a “WC” (short for toilet) without telling him.

That left Downs to host the rest of the show that night.

“Jack frequently does things he regrets,” he told the audience. “But I would like to think that this is not final, and that Jack will return.”

Paar returned to the show 25 days after his dramatic departure, and Downs continued as an announcer until Paar definitively left the show in 1962 and Johnny Carson became the host of “Tonight” with Ed McMahon as his announcer.

While continuing his host duties on “Concentration,” Downs became the new host of the “Today” show in 1962, a job he held until 1971.

Living in Carefree, Arizona, after leaving “Today,” Downs for the following years, he narrated a series of environmental and historical specials for NBC, wrote several books, taught something, and became a visiting member of the Center for Study. of Democratic Institutions in Santa Bárbara.

He hosted “Over Easy” in 1978 when he was asked // to // step in as the host of “20/20”

Downs’ discreet demeanor belied an adventurous spirit that included learning to dive for “The Home Show.”

For segments of the “Today” show, he rode an orca at Sea World in San Diego, underwent training to obtain his private pilot’s license, and drove a Formula A race car.

For “20/20”, he traveled to the South Pole and participated in an underwater search for a lost Spanish galleon in the British Virgin Islands.

For fun and another challenge, he once sailed his own boat (with his son and a crew) on a five-month voyage across the Pacific.

The oldest of three brothers, Downs was born on February 14, 1921 in Akron, Ohio. His family moved to a farm on the outskirts of Lima, Ohio when he was 2 years old and then moved to town.

After graduating from high school in 1938, Downs entered Bluffton College in Bluffton, Ohio, but had to drop out after a year for financial reasons, and his father suggested that he get a job.

He ended up landing a job as an announcer at the small WLOK radio station in Lima, where he initially worked seven days a week for $ 12.50 a week.

Looking back, he recalled in a 1997 interview for the American Television Archive, he wondered why he stayed on the radio.

“I had the worst case of fear I have ever read,” he said. “My blood turned to ice cold water and my knees to jelly. It never appeared in my voice, but I was terrified when it would air.

“I don’t know why I didn’t quit. But I was determined to be an announcer, and I got over it after a while. ”

Downs’ wife of 75, Ruth Shaheen, died in 2017. She is survived by a daughter, Deirdre, and a son, Hugh Raymond, known as HR, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

McLellan is a former Times writer

