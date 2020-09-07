HP and Valve will launch new virtual reality glasses

James Martin / CNET



HP announced that it will launch, in collaboration with Microsoft and Valve, a new virtual reality glasses. This announcement coincides with the launch of one of Valve’s most anticipated virtual reality video games: Half-Life: Alyx.

“Developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft, the next generation HP VR glasses offer a more immersive, comfortable and compatible experience than the previous generation,” says HP’s Web site, where the brand indicates that these glasses are “the new standard in virtual reality. ”

HP did not give many details about the new glasses, since within its website you can only see a photo of what would be the second generation of its HP Reverb VR Pro Edition glasses. Unlike the current model, HP’s new virtual reality glasses could be compatible with Valve’s SteamVR platform.

The HP Reverb VR Pro Edition have a cost of US $ 649, and since this new model will be “the new standard in virtual reality” its price could remain above US $ 600. Currently on the market there are models of virtual reality glasses, such as the Oculus Quest or the HTC Vive, with a cost that is below US $ 500.

However, HP has not revealed the price that its new glasses will have, its official name or official launch date.



