How To Watch Severance Without Apple TV

Severance is an American science-fiction drama series that develops around a dystopian and mystery-thriller storyline. The show was created and developed by famous American screenwriter, showrunner, and producer Dan Erickson.

In addition, the show has received a good response from the audience and critics. For instance, Severance Season 1 has received 8.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Since the show has gathered colossal love and support from the audience, many fans are looking for easy methods to watch several series without Apple TV. And if you are one of them, you are on the right page. Here, we have added a complete guide on how to watch Severance Season 1 Without Apple TV.

Severance Season 1 Cast Members List

Below, we have added a complete list of cast members of Severance Season 1.

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Britt Lower as Helly Riggs

Zach Cherry as Dylan George

Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Michael Cumpsty as Doug Graner

Yul Vazquez as Peter Kilmer ()

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Karen Aldridge as Reghabi

Michael Siberry as Jame Eagan

Nikki M. James as Alexa

Claudia Robinson as Felicia

Nora Dale as Gabby Arteta

Sydney Cole Alexander as Natalie

Joanne Kelly as Nina

Mark Kenneth Smaltz as Judd

Marc Geller as Kier Eagan

Ethan Flower as Angelo Arteta

Cassidy Layton as June Kilmer

Severance Season 1 Episode Title List

The show makers, Dan Erickson and his team, have released only one season of the Severance series; therefore, here we have added a complete list of episode headings for Severance Season 1.

Severance Season 1 Episode 01 – Good News About Hell

Severance Season 1 Episode 02 – Half Loop

Severance Season 1 Episode 03 – In Perpetuity

Severance Season 1 Episode 04 – The You You Are

Severance Season 1 Episode 05 – The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design

Severance Season 1 Episode 06 – Hide and Seek

Severance Season 1 Episode 07 – Defiant Jazz

Severance Season 1 Episode 08 – What’s For Dinner

Severance Season 1 Episode 09 – The We We Are

Where to Watch Severance Series?

Adam Scott, a.k.a Mark Scout, is the lead character of the Severance series, and fans are eager to watch him for the second season. The first season premiered on February 18, 2022.

However, if you have yet to watch the first season of the Severance series, then head to the Apple TV+ and binge-watch nine episodes of Severance Season 1.

However, if you want to stream the Severance series without Apple TV, follow the steps below; it will help you with the step-by-step methods of streaming the Severance series.

How to Watch the Severance Series Without Apple TV?

Below, we have added a few steps to watch the Severance series without Apple TV.

Use Free Trial Service on Your Device

Severance is one of the most highly anticipated thriller drama series, and many cinephiles are looking for simple yet effective methods to watch the series without Apple TV.

If you own an Apple TV subscription but don’t have an Apple TV and still want to access a wide range of Apple TV+ dramas, web series, and movies, then free trials would be the perfect option for you. Apple TV offers a 7-day free trial to new users.

However, you should avoid illegal means while streaming your favorite content. Pirated websites and VPN servers can harm your devices and may also create issues regarding the legality of content consumption. This is why, if you want to stream Apple TV+ shows, you should purchase the subscription to avoid further risks and damages.

Use Apple TV Application on Your Devices

Here’s how you can use the Apple TV application on other devices. The below-mentioned methods will help you stream Severance Season 1 without Apple TV.

You can access the Apple TV application on different devices and brands of TVs, iPads, and MacOS devices, such as Air Book.

If you are an Apple TV Plus subscriber, you can access Apple’s original content with the help of the Apple Plus application on your device.

In addition to that, you can subscribe to premium channels according to your likes and wants through the Apple TV app.

Once you subscribe to the application, you will get a library of your owned content on the Apple TV Plus application.

Here, you can easily access your video content and stream the Severance series using the app on any other device.

Parting Words

Severance is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated sci-fi and thriller drama series, and fans eagerly await the second season. However, the show makers have confirmed that the Severance series will return for a second season.

Furtherahead, Severance Season 2 will also be released on the Apple TV+, so if you haven’t purchased the base plan of the Apple TV+, head to the official site and register yourself for the updated plan and stream the Severance series.