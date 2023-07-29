Glamorous Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Recently, the OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Vidoe have released numerous web shows and series, many of which have received good responses from the audience. Recently, Netflix released a light-hearted comedy-drama series, Glamorous, which has gathered fans’ love.



The overall storyline follows Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall) and Macro Mejia (Miss Benny), a young enthusiast makeup and fashion artist and Madolyn’s assistant. Regarding the show’s popularity, Glamorous Season 1 has also received 5.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

You’re on the right page if you’re a comedy-drama series fan looking for the Glamorous Season 2 release date. Here we have provided all the latest information that you need to know about Glamorous Season 2. Read the below-mentioned section to know about the release date, a brief storyline, cast members list, and trailer release of the Glamorous Season 2.

Glamorous Season 2 Release Date

The show makers have released only one season of the Glamorous comedy-drama series. Netflix has recently dropped the first season of Jordon Nardino’s Glamorous drama series on June 22, 2023.

However, it’s been just a month since the makers released the Glamorous series, but fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. Honestly, it’s too early to decide whether the show will be released for the second season.

Still, we can hopefully assume that makers will drop the Glamorous Season 2 by the end of 2024. So, for now, fans have to wait a whole year to enjoy the Glamorous Season 2.

Glamorous Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Glamororus is an American comedy-drama series initially created and developed by famous screenwriter Jordan Nardino. The first season was released on June 22, 2023, and here we have added a brief storyline of Glamorous Season 1.



The whole storyline concentrates on a non-gender classified, young makeup artist and fashion enthusiast, Macro, who faces a lot of trouble in his life until he gets a job at one of the most famous supermodels, Madolyn Addison’s beauty brands, ‘Glamorous By Madolyn.’

As the storyline progresses, we are also introduced to numerous other characters. The first season of the Glamorous comedy series includes fictional characters like Chad Addison (Zane Phillps), Ben (Michael Hsu Rosen), Parker (Graham Parkhurst), Britt (Ayesha Harris), Julia Mejia (Diana-Maria Riva), and many others.

In a nutshell, Glamorous Season 1 has received a balanced review from the audience and reviewers. So if you’re thinking of watching the first season of the Glamorous series, it will undoubtedly entertain you.

Glamorous Season 2 Cast Members List

As the show creators haven’t shared the official list of Glamorous Season 2 cast members, here we have added a complete list of the star cast of the first season.



The below-mentioned star cast may return for the second season of the Glamorous comedy-drama series.

Kim Cattrall as Madolyn Addison

Zane Phillips as Chad Addison

Jade Payton as Venetia Kelaher

Miss Benny as Marco Mejia

Nicole Power as Mykynnleigh

Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben

Diana-Maria Riva as Julia Mejia

Graham Parkhurst as Parker

Ayesha Harris as Britt

Damian Terriquez as Dizmal

Lisa Gilroy as Alyssasays

Ricardo Chavira as Teddy

Mark Deklin as James

Glamorous Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed earlier, It’s been a month since the makers dropped the first season of Glamorous Season 1, so the official release date and episode titles for Glamorous Season 2 are yet to be announced.



But before moving ahead, let’s look at the Glamorous Season 1 episode title.

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 01 – RSVP Now!

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 02 – Secret Location

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 03 – Back of The Line

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 04 – Cash Only

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 05 – I Cannot Accommodate You

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 06 – We Are At Capacity

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 07 – I Don’t Care Who You Know

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 08 – Are You On The List

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 09 – Come Thru

Glamorous Season 1 Episode 10 – Tip The Girls

Where To Watch Glamorous Season 2?

Recently, on June 22, 2023, Jordan Nardino, a television screenwriter, and producer, came up with an attractive light-hearted comedy-drama series named Glamorous Season 1. The show has received balanced reviews for the first season, yet many fans are excited for the second season.

See Kim Cattrall in Netflix's 'Glamorous' — Which Premieres the Same Day as 'And Just Like That…' Season 2 https://t.co/w3OFi1VMbx — People (@people) June 5, 2023

However, if you like to binge-watch comedy dramas, you should stream Glamorous Season 1 on Netflix. Here, you will find all the latest episodes of the Glamorous series. Further, if the show has a second season, makers will also premiere it on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Glamorous Season 2?

Honestly, it’s too early to comment on the renewal of Glamorous Season 2. The first installment of the Glamorous Series has been released recently, and makers have neither announced the official release dates nor the number of episodes.



Still, if we can speculate about the number of episodes for Glamorous Season 2, we can assume that ten episodes might be released with the second run of Glamorous Series.

Glamorous Season 2 Makers Team

A team of cast members and a production unit go hand in hand. If there is instability between the two, a show or series can’t achieve the predetermined goals. Similarly, here we have mentioned the names of production team members who have worked behind the cameras. Glamorous Season 1 was created and developed by a well-known screenwriter, Jordon Nardino.

Will #Glamorous get a season 2 at Netflix? Sadly, the numbers aren't looking good.https://t.co/Lda4H7F82G — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 6, 2023

Not only that, but Jordon has also served as the executive producer, along with Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Kameron Tarlow, and others. Todd Strauss-Schulson, David Warren, Brennan Shroff, and Rebecca Asher are the directors for the Glamorous Season 1.

Glamorous Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Glamorous is an American comedy-drama series produced by a television screenwriter, Jordan Nardino. The show runs for only one season, and some fans are waiting for the second season.



But unfortunately, the show has not recorded enough watch hours. And more importantly, the showrunners have yet to share the official release date for Glamorous Season 2.

However, if there is a second season of Glamorous, the show will be renewed by the end of 2024. Otherwise, fans will have to settle with the first season of The Glamorous.

Glamorous Season 2 Trailer Release

At the moment of writing this article, makers have yet to announce the official release date for Glamorous Season 2. Even the show makers haven’t proceeded with the filming for the Glamorous Season 2. So we can assume that the official trailer may take some time to be released for the Glamorous Season 2.

However, here we have provided a trailer link for the Glamorous Season 1. Click on the link mentioned above to watch Glamorous Season 1 official trailer. If you haven’t watched the first season, this trailer briefly explains the show’s concept and storyline.

Final Words

So now you have all the latest information about the Glamorous Season 2 release date. The Glamorous comedy-drama series released its first season on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and since then, many fans have been wondering whether there will be a second release.

As Netflix has done earlier, it takes almost a year to release forthcoming seasons of a moderately successful show. So we can assume that Glamorous Season 2 will launch in the mid of 2024.

However, Netflix and the showrunners have not announced the renewal and the release timeline for Glamorous Season 2. However, if and when the makers announce the official release date for Glamorous Season 2, we will update you with the latest information. So stay tuned to our website to know further updates.